Dutch rally to support Iranian protests over woman’s death

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Thousands of chanting, chanting people held a solidarity demonstration in The Hague on Saturday in support of protesters in Iran who have taken to the streets since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after her arrest for allegedly violating the law. strict dress code of the Islamic Republic.

Protesters gathered in a central park in the city and waved flags and banners that read ‘No to forced headscarves in Iran’, ‘Justice can’t wait’ and ‘Stop bloodshed in Iran’. Several legislators from parties from across the Dutch political spectrum were also present.

Saturday’s demonstration follows anti-government protests across Iran sparked by Amini’s death.

The Iranian protests have led to demonstrations of support across Europe, including by women cutting their hair, following the example of Iranian women.

Oscar-winning French actors Marion Cotillard and Juliette Binoche, as well as other French movie and music stars filmed themselves chopping their hair off in a video posted Wednesday.

Justice Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius also cut a lock of hair this week during a live TV talk show.

The full extent of the demonstrations in Iran and subsequent repression remains unclear. An Associated Press count of reports in state-run and state-linked media shows that there have been at least 1,900 arrests in connection with the protests. Demonstrations have been reported in at least 50 Iranian cities and towns.

State television last suggested that at least 41 people had died in the demonstrations on September 24. In the nearly two weeks since, there has been no update from the Iranian government. Rights activists estimate the death toll much higher.

