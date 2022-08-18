Dutch quadri-dextrous artist creates four photo-like portraits using hands and feet at the same time

<!–

A Dutch artist is certainly among the best limb pressionists after she mastered drawing four hyper-realistic portraits simultaneously with her hands and feet.

Rajacenna van Dam, 29, a Rotterdam artist, can create up to six illustrations at once, with all her limbs holding a brush.

The quadri-dexter artist taught herself to draw with her feet and hands to increase her productivity and avoid getting bored.

Among her drawings are Harry Potter (left) and Wonder Woman (right)

The Dutch artist has drawn figures from popular culture that inspire her, such as Billie Eilish (pictured)

She started drawing at the age of 16 and soon became a published artist.

Rajacenna said: “In 2019, the idea came to me to be more productive because I haven’t made artworks in the previous years due to health problems.

“I haven’t practiced it at all and just started it.”

Rajacenna claims she did a scan that revealed extraordinary brain performance while drawing several works at once.

She said: ‘The connectivity between the left and right hemispheres is fully connected and three times higher than normal.

The process to create pieces like this is incredibly technical and can take up to 40 hours to complete

“So they exchange information very quickly.”

The process of creating pieces like this is incredibly technical.

Rajacenna added: ‘It’s constant multitasking between all the drawings I’m working on. I switch my focus back and forth.’

‘I made the latest pieces with pencils and paint. I don’t really think about the techniques I use.

She often works with portraits and her inspiration is the people she draws, who have been public figures

She said: ‘I always draw people I love and who inspire me, for my other work I like to create things from my imagination’

“I’m just trying to make it look as accurate as possible, which of course is much harder when you’re working on so many at once.”

Her drawings can take up to 40 hours to complete.

She often works with portraits and her inspiration comes from the people she draws, who have been public figures such as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Billie Eilish or Justin Bieber.

‘I always draw people I love and who inspire me, for my other work I like to make things from my imagination.’