Dutch expat is delivered a massive culture shock when he moves to Australia for free coffee

A Dutch man has shared his surprise at visiting an Australian cafe only to be told he could ‘pay tomorrow’ when he returned with a working credit card.

Max de Vries shared a video to his popular TikTok channel to explain what happened when he visited the Single O cafe in Surry Hills, Sydney, before his bank card had arrived in the post.

‘So I just went to this coffee place to just… get a cup of coffee and something to eat. But then they would only accept cards, which I don’t have yet because it’s coming in the mail in a few days,’ he said.

So they said “oh it’s ok just come back tomorrow”… ok cool? Imagine any big city in the world… that never happened to me. They just trust me to come back, so cool.’

Max admitted that he was asked in the comments about returning to the cafe.

‘Yes, boys, don’t worry; I WILL return when I get my card and I will make sure to tip as well,” he said.

Many of his supporters were not surprised by the generous offering on Sydney’s inner city streets.

‘Because a caffeinated and fed society is a happy and healthy society. Welcome to Australia, one man said.

‘Because Australians are generally very laid back and trusting. Make it your regular coffee shop,” said another.

A third added: ‘It happened to me two weeks ago in Brisbane! I live in the US and I was like what?’

Max replied: ‘I’ve lived in the US myself for about two years and yes; can’t imagine that happening over there. The culture shock is real’.

Other cafe managers in other states confirmed what Max said was true, and a number of them said they had shown the same kindness to both their regulars and non-regulars.