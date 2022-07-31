Dutch cyclist Annemiek van Vleuten wins Women’s Tour de France 2022

Dutch veteran Annemiek van Vleuten set the perfect stage for winning the Women’s Tour de France on Sunday with a resounding victory in the eighth and final stage from Lure to La Planche des Belles Filles.

The 39-year-old Movistar rider, who took the lead on Saturday with a brilliant solo performance in the mountains, bid her time in the pack before pushing up the final climb to seal her triumph.

Demi Vollering (SD Worx) finished second and second overall with Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon/SRAM) third in the overall standings after finishing fourth on Sunday’s stage.

(AFP)