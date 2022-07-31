WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Dutch cyclist Annemiek van Vleuten wins Women’s Tour de France 2022

World
By Merry

000 32FR6AD

Related Posts

Part of Beirut’s blast-damaged…

Merry

Several killed after UN peacekeepers…

Merry

World’s glaciers are melting faster than…

Merry

Issued on:

Dutch veteran Annemiek van Vleuten set the perfect stage for winning the Women’s Tour de France on Sunday with a resounding victory in the eighth and final stage from Lure to La Planche des Belles Filles.

The 39-year-old Movistar rider, who took the lead on Saturday with a brilliant solo performance in the mountains, bid her time in the pack before pushing up the final climb to seal her triumph.

Demi Vollering (SD Worx) finished second and second overall with Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon/SRAM) third in the overall standings after finishing fourth on Sunday’s stage.

(AFP)

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI…

Merry

Who are the economic ‘referees’ that…

Merry

Russia invites UN, Red Cross experts to…

Merry
1 of 289

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More