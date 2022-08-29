Dutch commando dies after he was caught up in shooting with two colleagues by Indianapolis hotel

<!–

A Dutch commando has died after he and his two colleagues were injured in a shooting outside a hotel in downtown Indianapolis this weekend.

The commando, who was in hospital in critical condition after the shooting, died of his injuries on Sunday night, the Dutch Ministry of Defense said in a statement today.

The soldier, whose identity has not been released, was one of three members of the Dutch Commando Corps who were shot and wounded around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning after what local police say was a disturbance outside the hotel where they were staying.

The two other wounded soldiers are conscious and able to talk after the shooting outside a local Hampton Inn, the ministry said.

The three soldiers, who had been in Indiana for training, were engaged in an argument prior to the shooting. EN Times reports.

The three wounded men are members of the Dutch Commando Corps, the group’s insignia can be seen here, they were in Indianapolis and are part of an urban combat training program

Dutch newspaper General Newspaper reports that the injured are members of the anti-terrorism 108 Commando Company. The group trains in a facility designed to learn urban combat.

“The shooting took place in front of the hotel where the commandos are staying,” said a ministry spokesman. “The incident happened during the military’s free time.”

DailyMail.com has contacted the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Dutch Ministry of Defense for comment.

Police were called to the Hampton Inn around 3:30 a.m. where they found the three injured men outside the hotel, reports fox59.

The station reports that police have multiple witnesses, but says no arrests have been made. The shooting did not take place at the hotel.

The hotel where the shooting took place is located in block 100 of South Meridian Street at the intersection between Meridian and Maryland Street.

Indiana authorities said they do not believe the shooting was random and that there is no threat to the public.

While the number of fatal shootings in Indianapolis has decreased from the record number of 271 in 2021, 2022 is still on track to become the second-deadliest year in the city’s history, the report said. fox59.

Despite the lower overall homicide rate, nearly twice as many youths were killed on the city’s streets compared to the same time last year.

The mayor’s office has set aside $15 million for citywide grants to combat violence.

The Dutch defense says that the families of the victims have been informed.

The American and Dutch soldiers have long-lasting ties. In July 2022, Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III met his Dutch counterpart, Kajsa Ollongren, at the Pentagon.

Austin spoke to the media after the meeting and thanked the Dutch for their support of Ukraine after the Russian invasion.

The two countries are also working together to fight drug trafficking in the Caribbean, Austin said. He added: ‘I know that the Netherlands is also committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific.’

In recent years, the Dutch have bought F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and MQ-9 Reaper drones from the US.

Ollongren also mentioned the cooperation between the American and Dutch military in tackling cybercrime.

“Our relationship is based on common commitment, freedom and rights,” she said.