Dutch activists sue government over assisted suicide

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) – Activists who called for assisted suicide in the Netherlands to be decriminalized took the Dutch government to court on Monday, arguing that the ban on helping a person end their life goes against the grain with human rights.

The case in the court in The Hague is the latest legal battle in a long-running debate on end-of-life issues in the country that in 2002 became the first in the world to pass a law decriminalizing euthanasia.

A group called Cooperative Last Will asked the court to declare that the Dutch state is “acting unlawfully by denying its citizens the right to die with dignity under their own control.”

The chairman, Jos van Wijk, said he wants the Netherlands to play a leading role again in legislation that regulates people’s lives.

“The Netherlands is at the forefront when it comes to abortion, same-sex marriage and euthanasia legislation. And now we are once again at the forefront of your own end-of-life control,” he said.

Euthanasia means that doctors – under strict conditions – actively kill patients with an injection of drugs. In assisted dying, patients are given a lethal drug that they take themselves.

Cooperative Last Will, which says it has nearly 30,000 members, wants the case to force a change in Dutch law to decriminalize aid to people who want to commit suicide at a time of their choosing and to make a lethal drug available under strict conditions.

The Dutch government states that many people who want to end their lives can make use of the existing euthanasia law.

“However, the state is under no obligation – and that is the point – to enable assisted suicide, let alone allow it in all circumstances,” government lawyer Erik Koppe told a panel of three judges.

Lawyers from the cooperative argued that the European Court of Human Rights enshrines the right to die at a time and place of its choice. The government lawyers disputed that claim.

“No right can be derived from the case law of the European Court of Human Rights to die with the help of a third party or a government agency,” said Koppe.

The court said it would make a decision on December 14.

Prosecutions for assisted suicide are rare in the Netherlands. The offense carries a maximum prison sentence of three years.

Prosecutors charged Van Wijk last year with “participation in a criminal organization whose purpose is to commit and/or plan the crime of assisted suicide”.

Van Wijk, who denies the charges, told judges Monday that authorities in the Netherlands are upholding and enforcing the ban to the extent that witnesses and next of kin are “intimidated and criminalized”.

He said the strict enforcement of the ban and the ban on making a deadly substance available are “measures that we believe should be organized differently in a civilized society.”

At the end of the hearing, a prosecutor, Marion van Gerrevink, told the court that she had found the body of her 21-year-old son Rob after he hanged himself in 2010.

“I still suffer daily from the feeling that I have abandoned my son. In his last very depressed period he had to find a way to take his life on his own and he had to take his last step alone,” she said.

It would have been easier for her family to accept Rob’s death “if we could have accompanied our beautiful, precious son and brother on this last journey and he left life in a dignified, humane way,” she added. up.

