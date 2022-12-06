Dustin Poirier posts photo of swollen foot as he trades barbs with Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz

<!–

Dustin Poirier has shared a horrifying photo of his swollen left foot after a nasty infection.

The former interim UFC lightweight champion tweeted a photo of his infected foot on Tuesday afternoon, captioning it “Wut da helllll.”

Poirier wrote later in the day he would ‘leave the hospital tomorrow!’

That reports an ESPN reportPoirier is suffering from a staph infection – which has kept him under observation for the past three days.

Lying in a hospital bed in his native Lafayette, LA. Poirier has been active with his thumbs and feuded with Conor McGregor before issuing a warning to former UFC star Nate Diaz.

McGregor, who hasn’t been in action since breaking his leg in their trilogy fight last July, responded to Poirier’s comment on a now-deleted tweet, asking, “You’re done filming Roid House and ready to get back in the game.” to be beaten around!?’

The Irishman replied: ‘Ye I’m in Amsterdam jacked like damn. You’re not just hurt my friend. You were scared hurt, don’t forget it.

‘I’m coming back to put you in a box. Full of it. I send you from this earth. permanently. Keep waiting at the road house too, friend, and the lady will love it.’

After the couple’s feud, ex-UFC welterweight Nate Diaz chimed in and said “you both get knocked out all the time,” with a sleep emoji to add.

Poirier quickly responded, urging Diaz – a current free agent – to return to Dana White’s UFC.

“Come back for 1 fight and I’ll beat the hell out of you.”

McGregor is recovering from his injury after having a metal plate inserted during surgery last year while also filming a remake of the movie ‘Road House’ with Jake Gyllenhaalll.

In response to the news of Poirier’s hospitalization, McGregor posted, “Heal soon dirty underpants,” and later “Poirier has gonorhea spread it around ahahhaahahah he’s a goner.”

The Irishman won the first fight between the different pair before Poirier’s most recent victories

Poirier will be aiming for a speedy recovery after beating Michael Chandler by submission in their UFC 281 clash last month.

A fourth fight against McGregor would be one for the fans to enjoy given their trilogy’s unsatisfactory resolution.

The Louisiana native comfortably defeated the Dubliner in their rematch before the broken leg ended the third fight, despite Poirier’s superiority up to that point.