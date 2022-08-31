Dustin Martin: Footy superstar caught groping a woman’s breast from behind in leaked video

<!–

AFL superstar Dustin Martin is captured in shocking video shaking a topless woman’s chest as she sits on another man’s lap.

The footage, which was leaked on the eve of the AFL final, shows the Richmond star handing the woman a drink before stroking her chest from behind.

Several men sitting around a table outside respond by laughing and singing as Martin smiles and walks away from the woman.

While it remains unclear when or where the incident took place, the video appears to have been shot at a strip bar or club.

An AFL spokesperson said Wednesday evening: “We are aware of a video that has been posted on social media. We are looking for more information.’

More to come