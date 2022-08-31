WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Dustin Martin: Footy superstar caught groping a woman’s breast from behind in leaked video

Australia
By Jacky

Footy superstar Dustin Martin is caught groping a woman’s chest from behind in a wild video leaked hours before the AFL final kicks off as the league is called in to investigate

  • AFL superstar Dustin Martin captured the chest of a rocking topless woman
  • Shock video shows Richmond star caressing woman’s chest from behind

By Olivia Day for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 12:57, 31 August 2022 | Updated: 13:04, 31 August 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

AFL superstar Dustin Martin is captured in shocking video shaking a topless woman’s chest as she sits on another man’s lap.

The footage, which was leaked on the eve of the AFL final, shows the Richmond star handing the woman a drink before stroking her chest from behind.

Several men sitting around a table outside respond by laughing and singing as Martin smiles and walks away from the woman.

Dustin Martin Footy superstar caught groping a womans breast from

1661947788 308 Dustin Martin Footy superstar caught groping a womans breast from

1661947788 308 Dustin Martin Footy superstar caught groping a womans breast from

The footage, which was leaked on the eve of the AFL final, shows the Richmond star handing the woman a drink before stroking her chest from behind.

While it remains unclear when or where the incident took place, the video appears to have been shot at a strip bar or club.

An AFL spokesperson said Wednesday evening: “We are aware of a video that has been posted on social media. We are looking for more information.’

More to come

AFL superstar Dustin Martin captured in shocking video shaking topless woman's chest while sitting on another man's lap

AFL superstar Dustin Martin captured in shocking video shaking topless woman's chest while sitting on another man's lap

AFL superstar Dustin Martin captured in shocking video shaking topless woman’s chest while sitting on another man’s lap

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Pub landlord advertising for new chef…

Jacky

Groom and five guests mysteriously die…

Jacky

Joe Rogan slams Kamala Harris’…

Jacky
1 of 4,293

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More