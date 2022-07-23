Dustin Martin could be OUT for the season as Richmond admit superstar has suffered a ‘setback

Richmond’s last hopes took a huge blow after Dustin Martin suffered a ‘setback’ in his recovery from a hamstring injury that could put him out for the rest of the season.

The superstar midfielder hasn’t played since Round 16, when he was substituted at the MCG early in the third quarter of the Tigers’ win from 20.8 (128) to 13.15 (93) over the West Coast due to ‘tightness ‘ in his hamstring.

What Richmond expected to be a minor problem has developed into something more serious and on Friday the club will update Martin’s injury status from ‘short term’ to ‘medium term’. With five games remaining in the season, the three-time Norm Smith-medalist may not play for the Tigers this year.

Dustin Martin (left) was eliminated early in the third quarter of the Tigers’ victory over the Eagles

“Dustin Martin has had a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury,” Richmond said in a statement.

Martin will be sidelined for the medium term due to an aggravation of his hamstring. Richmond will provide further update if necessary.”

The news of the setback comes just days after Richmond coach Damien Hardwick said he expected the Martin to be back against Brisbane next week.

“It had gone a little slower than we’d hoped, but we’re pretty hopeful it’ll be available next week,” he said.

Richmond insisted Martin’s replacement was just a precaution, not a concern

The superstar midfielder has played a key role at Richmond since his return on round 8

Martin has only played eight games this season, having taken time away from the game after losing to Carlton in round 1 as he struggled with the death of his late father in December.

The three-time premiership winner returned on round 8 and played a key role as the Tigers won five of their next seven games to work their way into the top eight.

Without Martin, however, Richmond has narrowly lost games to Gold Coast and North Melbourne and remains in eighth place thanks to a better percentage than the Western Bulldogs and St Kilda.

With just four games left after Friday’s clash against fourth-seeded Fremantle, the Tigers could face an uphill battle to secure a place in the final.