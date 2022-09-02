Dustin Hoffman, 85, cuts a casual figure as he celebrates his wife Lisa’s 68th birthday in Malibu

<!–

Dustin Hoffman spent time with his wife Lisa Hoffman at Kristy’s Village Café in Malibu on Thursday night.

The 85-year-old performer held his dog as he left the restaurant in the company of his wife, who also celebrated her 68th birthday on Thursday.

The acclaimed actor and his wife have been married for just over four decades and have five children.

Dustin kept it casual in a light gray zip-up jumper and white V-neck t-shirt as he celebrated his wife’s birthday.

The Midnight Cowboy star also wore slim-fitting black pants and a pair of green running shoes.

Lisa stayed comfortable in a white T-shirt and pink wide-leg pants during her birthday dinner.

The designer wore several pieces of jewelry and carried a hefty bag as she sauntered beside her husband.

Dustin and Lisa got to know each other in their early years through friends of relatives.

The actor was previously married to Anne Byrne, with whom he welcomed a daughter named Jenna, 51, and shared a stepdaughter, Karina.

The couple remained married for just over ten years before divorcing in 1980.

The performer quickly moved on with Lisa and they held a wedding ceremony that same year.

Dustin and Lisa started a family with the birth of their oldest son Jacob, 41, the following year.

The two then welcomed a pair of daughters named Rebecca and Alexandra, aged 39 and 34, as well as another son named Maxwell, aged 38.

Lisa previously spoke about her marriage during an interview with Weekly closerwhere she discussed how she and her husband stayed close over the years.

‘We are working hard on it. I knew I would end up with Dusty and my life would travel with him.”

The designer then commented on her decades-long marriage to the actor.

“I’m saying it’s like dog years in Hollywood, so you have to multiply that by seven,” she said.

At the time, Lisa said she and Dustin are “more in love” than ever and noted that their bond “continues to grow.”