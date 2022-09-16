Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara in Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup squad, subject to fitness
Of the four specialist fast bowlers who played the Asian Cup, Dilshan Madushanka and Pramod Madushan have kept their place in the squad, while Asitha Fernando and Matheesha Pathirana have been left out.
Batters Dinesh Chandimal, Ashen Bandara and Nuwanidu Fernando and left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama, all of whom were part of the Asia Cup roster, are included in the reserves for the World Cup, alongside fast left-arm Binura Fernando.