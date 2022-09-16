WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara in Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup squad, subject to fitness

Sports
By Merry
Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara have been included in Sri Lanka’s roster for the T20 World Cup, subject to fitness testing. Injuries had kept both fast bowlers away from the recently concluded Asian Cup, which Sri Lanka had won with a fast bowling attack that was completely capped prior to the tournament.

Of the four specialist fast bowlers who played the Asian Cup, Dilshan Madushanka and Pramod Madushan have kept their place in the squad, while Asitha Fernando and Matheesha Pathirana have been left out.

Batters Dinesh Chandimal, Ashen Bandara and Nuwanidu Fernando and left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama, all of whom were part of the Asia Cup roster, are included in the reserves for the World Cup, alongside fast left-arm Binura Fernando.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Let us in! Bryson DeChambeau pleads for…

Merry

Man United boss Erik ten Hag tells Jadon…

Merry

Fox Sports ‘has edge over media…

Merry
1 of 4,370

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More