Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara in Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup squad, subject to fitness

Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara have been included in Sri Lanka’s roster for the T20 World Cup, subject to fitness testing. Injuries had kept both fast bowlers away from the recently concluded Asian Cup, which Sri Lanka had won with a fast bowling attack that was completely capped prior to the tournament.

Of the four specialist fast bowlers who played the Asian Cup, Dilshan Madushanka and Pramod Madushan have kept their place in the squad, while Asitha Fernando and Matheesha Pathirana have been left out.