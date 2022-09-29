Dusan Vlahovic has ‘no interest in leaving Juventus’ amid fresh links with Arsenal

Dusan Vlahovic is reportedly not planning to leave Juventus any time soon, despite Arsenal’s interest in the striker.

The Serbian international joined the Italian giants in January for a fee of £70 million after Juventus fended off interest from a handful of top clubs across Europe, including The Gunners.

Arsenal, which continues to chase Vlahovic in the run-up to the January transfer window, have had a fruitful start to the 2022-23 season, while Massimiliano Allegri’s side has struggled.

Mikel Arteta took the Gunners to the top of the Premier League for the first international break, one point ahead of reigning champions Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Juventus have only managed to take 10 points from seven games and have dropped to eighth place in Serie A.

The Turin side also got off to a pointless start to their Champions League campaign, losing to both Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica in their first two games.

Despite their differences in form, he believes that Vlahovic has no interest in leaving the Allianz Stadium 90min.

A source close to Vlahovic reportedly revealed: “He doesn’t move, he plays well himself and he is completely focused on his game.

“He has not been at Juventus for 12 months and has no plans to move.”

The 22-year-old was in good form in front of goal despite Juventus’ struggles, scoring four times in six appearances.