Durham docked 10 County Championship points for Nic Maddinson using over-sized bat

Durham has been awarded 10 County Championship points after Australian Nic Maddinson used an oversized bat against Derbyshire earlier this month.

Maddinson had scored a single point on the second day of the match in Derby when umpire Hassan Adnan interrupted play, fearing the bat’s size exceeded cricket regulations.

Adnan’s suspicions were proven when the offending article failed a bat meter in a field test and failed a second test that evening.

Durham has been awarded 10 County Championship points after Australian batter Nic Maddinson (pictured) used an oversized bat against Derbyshire earlier this month

Maddinson had scored a single point on the second day of the match in Derby when umpire Hassan Adnan interrupted play, fearing the bat’s dimensions exceeded cricket regulations.

Durham has accepted their points sanction from the Cricket Discipline Commission.

The CDC said that despite the restriction on the offense being committed unintentionally, it was a player’s responsibility to ensure that the equipment used was in accordance with the rules of the game.

A bat should not be longer than 96.52 cm from the handle down and dimensions should not exceed 10.8 cm for the width, 6.7 cm for the depth and 4 cm for the edges.

Maddinson’s accidental foul sends Durham down in the rankings below Derbyshire

If so, it will not fit through the metal gauge worn by officials.

Bats are checked twice in such conditions because wood can swell in moist conditions and the second test gives time to dry out.

The penalty meant that Durham effectively claimed just two points from what turned out to be a draw, moving a place from fifth to sixth in the final standings in Division Two.