Durant slams reporting of his offseason Brooklyn Nets ‘trade me or fire the coach’ ultimatum

Kevin Durant has urged media to move forward with his off-season trading drama and insists all is well behind the scenes at the Brooklyn Nets, despite reportedly asking to leave if coach Steve Nash fails. would be fired.

Durant’s future has dominated the headlines ahead of the new NBA season, but the star striker has been lifting the lid over the past few months — claiming much of what was reported in the media was inaccurate.

“Can we go over that sometime?” Durant asked Friday. “I mean, I know it’s an interesting story. I know it took most of the off season and sells the drama I understand. But I didn’t miss any games. I haven’t missed any workouts. I’m still here. So hopefully we can get past that.

“It’s a lot of nonsense that didn’t make sense. But I don’t want to experience it now. we do not [have] so much time now.’

It was widely reported that Durant had asked to be traded, or fired, head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks, during the off-season.

Neither scenario has come to fruition, however, and it looks like the 2022-23 season will start much the same as the previous one ended, with Durant, Nash and Marks all still with the organization.

The trio, along with owner Joe Tsai, met in Los Angeles on August 22 to clear the air, and Durant has now revealed more details about the tense affair.

“Well, I was upset and as a family they understood I was upset,” he added. “They agreed on some things, so we talked about it. And it was more than a few months, a few weeks towards the end of what we were talking about.

“We came out and expressed all our concerns about how we can all get better, and from there it just worked out. I’m glad I’m here now.’

Durant has a four-year, $192 million extension, which will be activated this season, and reporters further questioned why exactly he decided to stay in New York, rather than go through with his trade demands.

“I felt like we had a good team,” Durant said. “I felt like this was a place I said I wanted to be, and we’re starting to build something in the future to become a solid team. So, to be honest, I still thought it was a great option too.

“I didn’t want it to get in the way of the games. I still love my teammates, love playing with the Barclays. So I felt like it would be an easy decision to come back and play anyway because I like hooping.

“This has been a good environment for me for the past two years, even if I had some doubts. But overall I still like to come in here and get work. So I just looked at that.’

Last season, the Nets went into the regular season 44-38, but were dumped from the playoffs in the first round against the Celtics and were humiliated 0-4.

