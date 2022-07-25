Dural mother Shereen Kumar: Boyfriend accused of murder told neighbours she ‘had depression’

A dog walker accused of murdering his model girlfriend is said to have told neighbors she was depressed and fled their house in the cold and rain after a heated argument.

Vincent Carlino, 37, sought solace from his neighbors in front of his Dural home in Sydney’s northwest, shortly after reporting that Shereen Kumar, 43, was missing on Thursday, July 21.

While most of the houses on the secluded street are separated by huge blocks of land, Carlino and Mrs. Kumar lived in a neat duplex and shared a wall with their neighbors.

Both couples have only moved in within the past three months, but slowly began to get to know each other.

Carlino confided to the couple that he and Mrs Kumar had argued the night before and shared the story he’d also told the police – that she’d fled the house with nothing but the pajamas and dressing gown on her back.

He also made it a point to tell them that Ms Kumar was suffering from depression and that he would “keep them up to date” with news, they told Daily Mail Australia on condition of anonymity.

Shereen Kumar, 43, (pictured) is remembered as an ‘incredible mother’ by her heartbroken family

It was cold, rainy and miserable that night. There are no street lights on Taylors Road and much of the grass had turned to mud after weeks of continued wet weather.

The couple were shocked that someone would want to be caught outside on such a night, but still offered their support to Carlino as the search for his missing girlfriend began.

Ms Kumar was found dead in dense undergrowth just four minutes from her home on Saturday afternoon, ending a four-day search.

Carlino was arrested at his home several hours later and taken to Hornsby Police Station, where he was charged with domestic violence murder.

Neighbors still hope the charges will be dropped as they struggle to reconcile the “nice man” they know with the charges against him.

“We’ve never heard them argue,” said the neighbor.

“We share a wall, so we know everything. If they take a shower, we’ll know. If they leave the house, we’ll know. He is a nice guy and they are a hard working couple. We just don’t know what happened.’

Carlino and Mrs Kumar ran a dog walking business in Sydney’s northern suburbs

Ms Kumar’s van remains in the couple’s driveway as police investigate her death

The woman, who works as a lawyer in the area, said her job allowed her to make sense of the charges “rationally and logically,” but her experience with Carlino made it difficult to accept personally.

“He said they were arguing… They got into a fight and he told me she was depressed,” the neighbor said.

Family and friends contacted by Daily Mail Australia have made no reference to Ms Kumar’s mental health.

“He said if he heard any news, he’d tell me.”

Carlino and Mrs. Kumar took over as franchisees of dog walking service Hornsby Mad Dogs & Englishmen last October.

Police remain at couple’s home as investigation into Ms. Kumar’s death continues

On Monday morning, the couple packed some bags and left the house as the police investigation into Ms. Kumar’s death continues.

Police will allege that Carlino killed Ms Kumar sometime after 9pm on Wednesday, wrapped her in plastic and tape and dumped her body 1.5 miles from their home.

The couple began dating in April 2021 and were in an “on and off” relationship, according to police.

They broke up late last year before reconciling and moving to Dural together in May.

Ms. Kumar will be remembered as ‘calm and sweet’ among the neighbors on the street. She came across as hardworking, but rarely said much.

Police will allege Carlino and Ms Kumar had an ‘on and off’ relationship dating back to April 2021

Her ex-husband Gurpreet Beehan, the father of her two children, told Daily Mail Australia the family is “heartbroken” and will “make sure” she gets the justice she deserves.

He said Ms. Kumar was a “strong woman” devoted to their children, and her death had created a hole in their lives that would never be filled.

“She was an incredible mother to our children and she will be missed forever,” Mr Beehan said.

“No one can replace a mother and this has destroyed us all.”

Mr Beehan said he had to have a difficult conversation with his children about what had happened to their mother.

“I don’t have the answers,” he said.

Carlino told police that Ms Kumar was last seen leaving her house on Taylors Road, in Dural, in her pajamas at about 9pm on Wednesday.

After days of searching, detectives found a body matching the woman’s description at 5:50 p.m. Saturday just in bushland off Laurie Road.

Just after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, police arrested Mr. Carlino in the house he shared with Ms. Kumar.

He was taken to Hornsby Police Station and formally charged with murder (DV). He was denied bail on Sunday to appear in Parramatta Bail Court.

In court, Carlino did not request bail, while his lawyer Elias Tabchouri told reporters that his client was “very concerned” about the charges.

Mr Tabochouri said it is “too early to say” how his client intends to argue.

“At this stage, I have no other instructions but to wait for the evidence and proceed from there,” Mr Tabchouri told 7News.

Carlino previously told Daily Mail Australia that he saw Ms Kumar leave their home around 9pm on Wednesday. He claimed she left without a word and hadn’t been seen since.

“She left and didn’t bring her phone or the van,” he said. ‘I am very concerned.

“I’ve told the police all the places I think she might be.”

Just four months after dating in April 2021, Ms. Kumar and Carlino went into business together; starting a pet walking franchise, Mad Dogs & Englishmen.

Ms. Kumar later became the director of the Chatswood Mad Dogs and Englishmen franchise, while Carlino ran the Hornsby business.

According to her social media profiles, Ms Kumar obtained a degree from Western Sydney University in 2015 before starting her own HR company.

She is also a model, frequently posing for photographers in Sydney and graced the pages of magazines including French fashion magazine Malvie and Amsterdam-based Selin Magazine.

Earlier this month, she took part in a shoot for Australian creative group Hunter Creative, dressed in a warrior-princess-style costume and wielding a sword.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.