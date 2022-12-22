Duo arrested on active warrants in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY, NY (NEWS10) — State police arrested Donald C. Tomlinson, 40, of Queensbury, and Brianna F. Bouley, 24, of Wilton on Dec. 20. The pair allegedly had false identification and active arrest warrants.

Albany man charged with child crimes



At around 1:20 p.m. on December 20, troopers were conducting interviews in the Meadowbrook Road area of ​​Queensbury on an unrelated matter when they approached Tomlinson and Bouley. According to the police report, they both provided false identification and found that they both had multiple active warrants issued. Police report they tried to flee on foot, but Bouley quickly surrendered into custody. Tomlinson was found and arrested a short time later. Officers report that the two were also in possession of drugs.

Cost to Donald C. Tomlinson

Second degree criminal impersonation

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Resisting arrest

Charges for Brianna F. Bouley

Second degree criminal impersonation

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Saratoga County trio arrested for underage drinking



Police say they have been transferred to Queensbury State Police for processing. Bouley was given an entry ticket and then turned over to the Glens Falls Police Department for a warrant. Tomlinson was issued an admission ticket and turned over to the Warren County Sheriff’s Department for a warrant. They will return to Queensbury Town Court on January 9, 2023.