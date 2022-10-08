Dunstone ousts Koe in men’s quarterfinals of GSOC’s Boost National

NORTH BAY, Ont. – Matt Dunstone still has the touch and the power, and now his team from Winnipeg is riding the eye of the storm in the Boost National semifinals.

Dunstone had a great shot with his last stone against Calgary’s Kevin Koe and made a runback tap to score two points for the 6-5 win in Saturday’s men’s quarter-finals at Memorial Gardens.

It was almost three years ago at the Masters at the same rink when Dunstone played a red-hot role to capture his first Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling men’s title.

Dunstone now faces Team Edin after his Swedish squad stole one in the fourth and five in the fifth to take out Canadian Team Flasch 9-1.

Meanwhile, Canadian Team Gushue continued with a 9-6 win over Swiss Team Brunner. Gushue now faces Team Dropkin, who defeated Canadian Team Bottcher 7-5 in an extra end.

The women’s semifinals are the Swiss Team Tirinzoni vs. Canada’s Team Lawes and Japan’s Team Fujisawa vs. Canada’s Team Einarson.

Watch the semifinals from 8pm ET on Sportsnet 360 or stream online at Sports net NOW.

Both finals are scheduled for Sunday.

The Boost National is the first of six events on Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling calendar from 2022-23 and will feature 16 of the best men’s teams and 16 of the best women’s teams from around the world. … A combined purse of $300,000, split equally between the men’s and women’s departments, is at stake. The winning teams will receive $35,000 and invitations to the season-ending Kioti Tractor Champions Cup. … Points are also up for grabs in the Pinty’s Cup race, which will be awarded to the champions of the 2022-23 season with a $75,000 bonus for the winning teams.