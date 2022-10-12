Dunleavy leads in latest fundraising in Alaska governor race

JUNE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Governor Mike Dunleavy leads his challengers in fundraising for the final reporting period ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.

His campaign reported approximately $600,000 in contributions between August 7 and Friday in a filing with the Alaska Public Offices Commission with nearly $920,000 available at the end of the reporting period and $12,500 in debt. Democrat Les Gara’s campaign reported about $400,000 in contributions, with nearly $520,000 available and $158,000 in debt. Independent Bill Walker’s campaign reported nearly $460,000 in contributions, with about $470,000 available and about $23,000 in debt.

Republican Charlie Pierce’s campaign reported less than $8,000 in contributions and about $6,100 on hand.

Dunleavy critics have expressed concern about a lack of paid staff working on his campaign. The Alaska Public Offices Commission will consider Wednesday whether to hear a complaint from public advocacy groups alleging, in part, that the governor “appears to subsidize his campaign with both official staff activities and activities of recipients of ‘no bid’ contracts with the Governor’s Office.”

The Alaska Public Interest Research Group and the 907 Initiative have also alleged miscoordination between Dunleavy’s campaign and an outside group supporting his re-election.

Dunleavy’s campaign called the complaint a “frivolous and baseless political attack disguised as a serious complaint”.

This is the first cycle of state elections since a split federal appeals court dropped several campaign contribution limits last year. The Public Service Commission has said there are no longer any limits to what an individual can give to candidates or non-party groups.

The biggest contributors to Dunleavy’s latest report were from Anchorage’s Robert Penney and Dunleavy’s brother, Francis Dunleavy, of Texas — who donated $100,000 each. Both made significant contributions in 2018 to an outside group supporting Dunleavy’s election. Both have been prominent supporters of Dunleavy’s current campaign.

Gara’s report lists his largest contribution as non-monetary coordinated campaign services for Alaska Democratic Party mail, worth more than $110,000. He mentions the same amounts as expenses. Spokesperson Amber Lee said the campaign paid for the post, but through the party’s postal license.

Gara praised his grassroots support on social media.

Walker, a former governor, mentioned in the latest report a $100,000 contribution from Marc Merrill, a co-founder of Riot Games, a gaming company.

Pierce’s campaign released a statement in late August saying he intended to step down as mayor of Kenai Peninsula Borough effective September 30 to focus on the campaign. The statement said he had “previously committed to stepping down” after the primaries.

The council meeting released a statement last month saying that in July a council employee reported allegations of harassment by Pierce and that a law firm the council hired to investigate “considered the allegations credible.”

Pierce has been running a low profile campaign since the primary.

Candidates for governor run like a ticket with their running mates.

The general election will be a ranked choice, according to a system approved by voters in 2020.

