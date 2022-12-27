Dunkin’ Donuts worker throws dozens of donuts in the TRASH in viral video

A Dunkin’ Donuts employee went viral on TikTok after sharing a video of him and his coworker dropping dozens of donuts at the end of the night.

Dane Korabik, who uses the username @korrbs, posted the revealing shorten on December 13, claiming that employees at the location are not allowed to eat the food that is being thrown away.

‘When we are forced to throw away $100 [worth] of donuts, but we get fired if we eat them,’ he wrote in the text on the screen.

The footage shows Korabik and his coworker emptying trays of donuts into the trash at the end of their shift. When he’s done, she raises and lowers the tray over her head.

“America is a magical place,” he captioned the video, which garnered more than 12.5 million views and 13,500 comments in just two weeks.

Many people thought it was sad that food was wasted when it could be donated to people in need.

‘Why don’t you give it to the poor or [donate to] a charity,’ one person asked. ‘This is so sad.’

“Since I found this out, I’ve never been able to look at Dunkin’ Donuts the same way,” someone else replied.

“We had a local donut shop donate HUNDREDS of donuts per week to our school’s after school program,” another person shared.

There were also a number of Dunkin’ Donuts employees who were confused and said their managers always let them take their donuts home.

“I worked at Dunkin’ and I took home CASESSSSS,” said one TikTok user. ‘My boss never told me it wasn’t allowed.’

“My boss literally told us to take some home because they were going to throw them away if we didn’t,” another person agreed.

Dunkin’ Donuts has an optional food donation program for its franchise, but participation is at the discretion of each individual restaurant owner.

‘The Dunkin’ in my hometown delivers leftovers to local homeless shelters,’ noted another.

Dunkin’ Donuts has attempted to address food waste with the creation of its optional Donation at the end of the day Program.

Participating franchise locations donate bakery items, other non-perishable foods, and unclaimed catering orders to non-profit community services and hunger relief organizations.

“With the exception of places where food donation regulations exist, it is left to the discretion of the individual owner of each restaurant whether or not to donate food at the end of the day,” according to the company’s website.

DailyMail.com has contacted Dunkin’ Donuts for comment.