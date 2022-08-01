Dunkin Donuts employee admits he KEEPS the money customers give to him for the customer behind them 

A Dunkin’ Donuts employee has admitted to pocketing the money customers give him to tip the person behind them.

The man, named Sahmir Schenck, took to TikTok, where he shared a video of himself working at the popular coffee chain and admitted that he keeps the money offered by the Good Samaritans to himself.

Sahmir’s video, which has garnered more than 550,000 views, quickly sparked a great deal of debate among users – some calling it embarrassing and others calling it “clever.”

The video showed Sahmir behind the counter of the popular coffee shop, next to the caption: ‘Me after a customer tried to pay for the person behind them in the drive-through, but I took the money as a tip.’

Sahmir Schenck shared a video of him working at Dunkin Donuts and admits to tipping the money customers give him for the person behind him.

He shared the video on TikTok with the caption: ‘Me after a customer tried to pay for the person behind them in the drive thru but I took the money as a tip’

Though he didn’t specify which Dunkin Donuts, the video, which has over 550,000 views, added that he wished he was “joking”

He didn’t specify which Dunkin Donuts he worked for, but in the comment section he added that he wished he were joking but didn’t.

His actions prompted many users to go to the comment section and share their dismay – criticizing him for taking the money because it was meant for someone else and called it morally unethical.

Others, however, thought it was a good idea, pointing out that many employees don’t make a lot of money and live on tips; the wage of the average Dunkin’ Donuts employee ranges from $9 to $18 per hour.

“Wait, I never thought of this,” said one user. Another added: ‘Ayeee that’s smart, I’ll do that.’

‘Did this once and they came back’ [’cause] they were together,” confessed another.

Sahmir’s TikTok sparked debate among many users, while many believed his act was not morally ethical, others thought he was “smart” to put the money in his pocket

“My grandma found out they were doing this and had the whole thing fired,” one user commented.

Another said, “Another reason not to go to Dunkin.”

“Karma that’s all fun, but honestly my husband made people pay for his coffee because he was in uniform and that was their way of thanking you for his service.”

“Whether or not you did this. Once Dunkin sees this, you’ll probably start looking for a job,” read another comment.