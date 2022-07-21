Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves trailer looks like a celeb-filled LARP

The revival of D&D in pop culture continues with an upcoming live-action movie set in the fantasy universe. A new trailer for the movie – which bears the somewhat unwieldy name of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves — kicked off San Diego Comic-Con, with a movie that seems to jump between serious fantasy epic and lighthearted action comedy.

Here’s the setup: “A charming thief and a group of unlikely adventurers embark on an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously wrong when they run into the wrong people.” In addition to the trailer, we also glimpsed a poster for the film, which, perhaps unsurprisingly, goes all-in on the “dragons” portion of Dungeons and Dragons.

If nothing else, the film features an impressive cast including Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Regé-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, and Hugh Grant. And it follows a somewhat popular D&D-centric series in Weird stuffwhich has just concluded its fourth season.

Honor among thieves is expected to hit theaters on March 3, 2023.