Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves trailer debuts at San Diego Comic-Con

Paramount Pictures descended on San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, debuting the first trailer for their highly anticipated Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Created by E. Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson in 1974, the adaptation of the iconic game features an all-star cast such as Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Rege-Jean Page.

Those stars were joined by co-stars Hugh Grant and Sophia Lillis on the film’s SDCC panel, along with producer Jeremy Latcham and writer-directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein.

The trailer opens with Chris Pine’s character saying, ‘Here’s the thing. We’re a team of thieves, and if you do this, you’re sure to make enemies.”

He’s been seen with the rest of his team — played by Page, Rodriguez, Lillis and Justice Smith — donning a gold helmet, as Pine adds, “Sometimes those enemies come looking for revenge.”

The next shot shows a battlefield as a dragon flies overhead, while Pine and his team run for shelter.

“Honestly, we helped the wrong person steal the wrong thing,” Pine says, showing a red horn serving some nefarious purpose.

“We didn’t mean to unleash the greatest evil the world has ever known,” Pine adds, as villainous characters use that evil power.

Pine adds, “But we’re going to fix it,” while Rodriguez asks how they manage that, though he’s at a loss for words.

“Do you mean over a drink?” she asks, with Pine immediately responding, “Probably for the best” as they start walking, seemingly to a pub.

Pine adds that if they’re going to have a “fighting opportunity,” they’ll need power, which is apparently provided by Rodriguez, who has seen a number of knights take out.

Pine adds that they also need courage, which Page delivers, magic, handled by Smith, “and you,” he said, looking at Lillis.

In the next shot, Lillis transforms into a huge creature, which Smith tells Pine is an “Owl Bear” to defeat some more enemies before turning back into her human form.

The trailer ends with a number of shots, including Page fighting off several enemies while Rodriguez adds, “I’m glad he’s on our side.”

The trailer also shows some quick shots, including Hugh Grant’s character, along with some complicated visual effects.

The trailer ends with Pine saying, “But whatever happens, we’ll be ready” and a shot where Lillis asks Pine what he’s bringing in for this particular operation.

‘I’m a planner. I’m making plans,” he says, though Lillis counters that he’s already made the plan, although he adds, “If the existing plan fails, I’ll make a new one,” as Lillis adds, “So you make plans that fail? ‘

Rodriguez adds, “He also plays the lute,” as Pine adds, “Irrelevant,” as we see a quick shot of him playing the lute as the trailer draws to a close.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will hit theaters on March 3, 2023.

