Dundee United fans interrupt minute’s silence for the Queen with vile chant

Dundee United fans have sparked outrage after parts of their supporters sang a mean song about Queen Elizabeth II’s death during the minute of silence before their Scottish Premiership game against Rangers in Ibrox.

While the vast majority of the stadium watched Her Majesty’s tribute impeccably, the chants of ‘Lizzie’s in a box’ and booing could be heard from the far end.

Rangers fans, who had turned Ibrox into a Union Jack flag for their Champions League match with Napoli on Wednesday in a show of affection for the Queen, reacted with loud boos.

Dundee United have yet to comment on the actions of their supporters at Ibrox.

The SPFL informed clubs this week that they “may” want to “hold” a period of silence “and/or play the national anthem” before kick-off as domestic football resumed last Thursday following the Queen’s death at 96. -year age.

Dundee United are the latest Scottish club to publicly show anti-monarchy sentiment after Celtic fans unveiled banners ahead of their Champions League match in Poland against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Celtic have been sued by UEFA after supporters unveiled banners at the game against Shakhtar Donetsk in Poland, including one that read ‘f*** the crown’.

The vast majority of the crowd took the minute of silence in Ibrox impeccably. in heed

Sportsmail revealed on Friday that Sky Sports production staff have been ordered to lower the noise level or even disable individual microphones during their live coverage of Celtic’s Scottish Premiership trip to St Mirren on Sunday as fans remotely chant insulting chants about the queen.

Celtic fans held up two banners for their 1-1 draw with Shakhtar, with the other reading ‘Sorry for your loss Michael Fagan’ – a reference to an intruder who found his way into the late Queen’s bedroom 40 years ago. Buckingham Palace.

Celtic’s anti-royal sentiments have prompted St Mirren to scrap plans for a moment of silence before the match, with the club instead calling for ‘respect’ for a minute of applause for fear of massive booing from visiting fans.

Celtic have not yet publicly commented on the banners that have been rolled out in front of the Shakhtar, but manager Ange Postecoglou has urged the club’s supporters to respect the scheduled minute of applause for tomorrow’s game, which will take place on the eve of the Queen’s state funeral on Monday.

“I have the same message to our fans that we always have,” Postecoglou said. “As I said before the game (to Shakhtar), we will stick to the protocols. Wednesday night we wore black armbands.

“I think there will be one minute of applause, we will abide by all the obligations and responsibilities that we have as a football club. We do this in a respectful way. We want our supporters to do the same.”

