Duncan Scott avenges Tokyo agony – beating Tom Dean in the 200m freestyle to win Commonwealth gold

Separated by a fingernail in Tokyo, by half an arm in Birmingham, and by a step on a podium at both. Only this time it was Duncan Scott who looked down on Tom Dean, his closest rival and close friend, after a vengeance that doubled as one of the most beautiful races of this Commonwealth Games.

On a night when Ben Proud won a butterfly gold of redemption and Adam Peaty made fun of fears surrounding his fitness, it was Scott’s brilliance and Dean’s closeness in the 200-meter freestyle final that made their billing as the men to to watch justified in a schedule full of quality.

How could it be otherwise, given the compelling theater of what we see in their duels?

For the Tokyo Olympics, read a gold medal from Dean by 0.04 seconds and the tightest hugs from Scott, his Team GB colleague; read for Sandwell Aquatics Center a 0.4 second Scott gold in the colors of Scotland and a return of magnanimous compliments from a defeated Englishman.

Duncan Scott narrowly missed gold in the 200m freestyle at the 2020 Olympics

It’s undoubtedly Dean who has taken the bulk of that split for the time being, but judging by the heights they’re dragging each other to, the bigger scores could well be leveling out in Paris 2024, when they’re back in Team GB tracksuits.

Capturing the frenzy of their similar trajectories, Dean said, “We were done and he just said, “One-two again”. That’s what we said last year during the tests and at the Olympic Games. Another one-two at an international match and we will continue to do that and continue to do so.

‘We push each other. I just can’t get away from him – every time I race he’s there, whether it’s a small home game or the Olympics, he’s always there. He’s annoying sometimes – but it’s only good and I’ll always have good memories. The bond we have is more important than our rivalry.’

As he spoke, Scott was busy winning bronze in the 400m individual medley, all the more impressive having missed this summer’s World Championships with a tough attack from Covid. That’s another similarity – when Dean won his two gold medals at the Olympics, including the 200m freestyle relay alongside Scott, it followed after being hit by the virus twice.

In this case, and given the recency of Scott’s fight, Dean was theoretically the favorite in Birmingham, leading the Scot by 0.03sec halfway through. That turned into the slightest advantage for Scott going into the final length, translating into a tight win in 1:45.02. Australia’s Elijah Winnington came in third.

Tom Dean defeated Scott in the 200m freestyle final in Tokyo by the best margins

Previously, Adam Peaty allayed fears about his form by making it to the 100m breaststroke final on Sunday. If there was a degree of rust in his morning heat, and indeed justifiable by breaking his foot 10 weeks ago, it was allayed by the evening when he became the fastest qualifier for the big with a full 0, 78 sec.

To win gold in this discipline, and again next week in the 50m, I’d rather play the theory that the local lad could have swim in his protective boot and still make the podium. That’s not so much a scathing reflection on the standard competition as it is a reflection of its dominance.

For some details on that: he’s been undefeated in the longer distance for eight years and hasn’t lost in his 50s since the 2018 Games on the Gold Coast – fully fit, he’s as close to a banker as any athlete in any sport also .

That and an optimistic personality make him the biggest star of these Games, which would also explain his ability to stir up a crowd. His semi-final had to be postponed, was the sound that greeted his walk to the blocks and continued in such a way as to visibly distract the lambs waiting to be slaughtered. When they took off on the second attempt, Peaty drove to the final in 59.02sec.

“Not bad for a four-week workout, right?” he said. ‘I really enjoyed that tonight. Times are clearly a bit out. But I always set expectations for myself. It has been a very difficult season so far, but I am still getting results.

“It’s only my fourth race in the whole year, so I’m still learning, still winning.”

Adam Peaty qualified for Sunday’s 100m breaststroke final with the fastest time from the heats

The crowning glory of the evening, from an English perspective, came when two-time world champion Proud broke his own Games record by winning the 50m butterfly. It came four years after his defense of the title he won in 2014 was ended by a controversial disqualification when he was found to be shaking in his starting blocks.

After dominating the final here, in 22.81 seconds, a huge 0.4 seconds lead over Singaporean Tzen Wei Teong, he said: ‘Eight years ago I took a gold and four years ago I felt it was mine. had decreased. I don’t want to be emotional, but it was a difficult one.

“It’s more than just a win, it’s what I dedicate my life to. It’s my career. It’s my legacy. It’s special. This is my redemption. Swimming is sometimes a love-hate relationship, but right now I love it more than I hate it.’

Moments later there was silver in the 50 meter breaststroke for the English Imogen Clark. And Paul Williams took the same shadow in the 100m backstroke.