Duncan James sports a diamanté encrusted leather corset as he takes to the Manchester Pride stage

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Duncan James looked fantastic as he took to the Manchester Pride Cabaret Stage in drag on Friday night.

The Blue singer, 44, wore a leather corset with diamanté embellishments and a red leopard print panel for the performance, paired with a matching garter belt.

Wearing fishnet stockings and sequined fingerless gloves, the star appeared cheerful as he gave the performance all the way.

Dressed to impress: Duncan James, 44, wore a diamond-encrusted leather corset and braces as he took to the Cabaret stage in drag during Manchester Pride Friday night

Duncan took the stage wearing a lot of make-up, including false eyelashes and a raven bouffant wig.

Showing off the impressive collection of tattoos that span across his chest in his barely there number, he added a heavy silver choker and open-toed heels to the look.

The star previously performed at London’s iconic Proud Embankment for their Vegas-style Cabaret All Stars.

Make-up: Duncan stepped on stage with lots of stage make-up on, including false eyelashes and a raven bouffant wig

Energetic: Adding fishnet stockings and sequined fingerless gloves, the star appeared in a buoyant mood as he gave the performance everything

Manchester Pride ran from Friday to Sunday and featured a parade, street party and numerous events throughout the weekend.

And after Duncan’s successful performance on Friday, the star went to Coventry Pride on Sunday to do another drag number.

He shared a behind-the-scenes shot on Instagram before his second appearance on Sunday, zooming in on himself in the mirror as a hairdresser got ready to put on his statement wig.

The appearances come after the singer has been candid about his sexuality, admitting that for several years he tried to hide it and “be someone else.”

Inked: He showed off the impressive collection of tattoos that stretched across his chest in his barely there number, adding a heavy silver choker to the look

Artist: The star previously performed at London’s iconic Proud Embankment for their Vegas-style Cabaret All Stars (pictured with friend Denise Van Outen at Proud)

After becoming known as a mischievous heartthrob in band Blue in his early twenties, the singer came out publicly as gay in 2014.

He recently appeared on Ravi Walia’s podcast and shared: “Trying to hide my sexuality for so many years was exhausting. It was really stressful pretending to be someone else and pretending to be something I wasn’t.’

“And it got to the point where I turned around and just said, ‘I can’t do this anymore, I have to be myself. I can’t pretend anymore. It was a difficult decision, but looking back now, it was a huge thing in my head, but in reality it wasn’t big at all,” Duncan explains.

BTS: He shared a behind-the-scenes shot on Instagram on Sunday before his second appearance, zooming in on himself in the mirror as a barber got ready to put on his statement wig

Boyband: After rising to fame as a naughty heartthrob in band Blue in his early twenties, the singer came out publicly as gay in 2014 (Blue pictured earlier this year, Duncan on the far left)