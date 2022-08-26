Dummy models seem to reveal new iPhone 14 Pro colors

Every year, Apple tweaks the color finishes available with its iPhone range, removes those that haven’t sold well, and entices upgraders with new options. (This also allows buyers to show they have the new device without having to tell people.) The non-Pro models have gotten all sorts of bright colors over the years, but even the more gloomy Pro models get a annual hue shuffle: last year they got a rich deep green and sleek light Sierra Blue, while the dark Pacific Blue was quietly dropped from the lineup.

In 2022, there are rumors that the iPhone 14 Pro will have a new purple option. And this now seems to have been confirmed by the latest leaks from Apple’s Asian supply chain.

As reported by MacRumors, multiple posts on the Chinese social media site Weibo claim to show dummy models of the iPhone 14 Pro in five finishes: silver, gold and black (as in the current range), along with a very dark purple and a blue. somewhere between Sierra and Pacific. Green appears to have been dropped from the lineup.

Purple is, of course, something of a throwback to the iPhone range. It was available on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12, before being removed from iPhone 13 options last year; this suggested that it did not sell very well. But it’s never been available on a Pro handset, and this rather royal-looking dark purple is a very different finish to the pale lavender on the iPhone 11 and the soft lilac on the iPhone 12.

The iPhone 11 and 12 offered different versions of a purple finish, before removing the option altogether last year. Foundry

A Weibo user also posted a video of the purple iPhone 14 Pro dummy, suggesting that the color may appear to vary between blue and purple depending on how you look at it. “It can be seen that Apple’s color is a bit interesting,” the caption reads (as interpreted by Google Translate). “Purple only appears at a certain angle.”

From this angle, the new purple finish looks distinctly blue. Weibo

With less than two weeks to go until Apple’s September 7 event, we’ll soon find out if these leaks are true. For the latest rumors, check out our regularly updated iPhone 14 guide.

