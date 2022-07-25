Duke’s memoir is facing embarrassing launch-date clash with former First Lady’s follow-up title

The publishers of Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir face a potentially embarrassing clash with their star author Michelle Obama.

The former US First Lady announced last week that she is releasing a sequel to her autobiography Becoming, one of the best-selling books of all time.

It would come out around the same time that Harry’s as-yet-untitled work hits the shelves.

Industry insiders have speculated whether the clash explains why the publisher of both books, Penguin Random House, has yet to announce when the ghostly, but supposedly “intimate and heartfelt” royal family account will go on sale.

The publishers of Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir face a potentially embarrassing clash with their star author Michelle Obama

The former US First Lady announced last week that she is releasing a sequel to her autobiography Becoming, one of the best-selling books of all time.

Some suggest Harry’s book could be pushed back to October to avoid Ms. Obama’s highly anticipated The Light We Carry (pictured), due out November 15, in time for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Some suggest Harry’s book could be pushed back to October to avoid Mrs. Obama’s much-anticipated The Light We Carry, due out November 15, in time for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

It would also give the prince’s memoirs a “clear chance” to top the New York Times bestseller list, one connoisseur said, before being “completely overshadowed” by his stable mate.

“I would certainly explain a lot of the uncertainty,” they said. Michelle Obama is a phenomenon and her new book is expected to top every bestseller list in the world. She would completely overshadow everything because of Harry. It can be quite tricky timing.’

Penguin Random House announced in July last year that it would be releasing Harry’s “literary memoir” by the end of 2022.

The book cover of a biography of Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan by British writer and journalist Tom Bower

It said he would share for the first time the “definitive record” of his life from childhood to now.

Buckingham Palace has long feared that Harry, 37, will use the memoir to settle more of his alleged scores against his family and high courtiers.

Ghost writer JR Moehringer is said to have completed the manuscript, with the book going through all the “legal processes.”

But nothing has been officially heard since the initial announcement, leading to much speculation in the publishing industry.

By contrast, last week there was great worldwide excitement over Ms. Obama’s announcement of a new book, which Penguin said would be published in 14 languages ​​with an initial print run of 2.75 million copies in the US. Becoming has sold more than 17 million worldwide.