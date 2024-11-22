Home Sports Duke vs. Arizona: How to watch college basketball tonight
Sports

Duke vs. Arizona: How to watch college basketball tonight

written by Alexander 0 comments
DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 16: Cooper Flagg #2 of the Duke Blue Devils in action on defense against the Wofford Terriers at Cameron Indoor Stadium on November 16, 2024 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

Cooper Flagg and the Duke Blue Devils take on the Arizona Wildcats this Friday night, here’s how to watch. (Lance King/Getty Images)

The Duke University Blue Devils (3-1) will head west this week to play the Arizona Wildcats (2-1) in Tucson this Friday night. The last time the two teams played, back in November 2023, the Wildcats defeated the Blue Devils 78-73. Both teams have received an infusion of new talent since then, with Duke freshmen Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel now on the roster, and Arizona bringing in freshman Carter Bryant and Tobe Awaka transfers Trey Townsend and Anthony Dell’Orso. Both teams are dominating their conferences right now, so this week’s game will feature plenty of new faces amid an old rivalry.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Duke vs. Tonight’s Arizona, plus how to watch every NCAAB game this season.

Date: Friday, November 22

Time: 10:30 pm Eastern Time

Location: McKale Center, Tucson, AZ

TV channel: ESPN2

Transmission: Fubo, DirecTV, YouTube TV and more

You can watch coverage of the Duke vs. Arizona starting at 10:30 pm ET on ESPN2.

The Duke vs. Arizona on ESPN2 streams on multiple platforms, including Fubo TV, DirecTV, and Sling.

(fubo)

Fubo TV gives you access to ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, ABC, CBS, ACC Network and over 100 other live channels. At $80 a month, the live TV streaming service is definitely a great investment for sports fans, but it’s one of the most comprehensive ways to watch tons of NCAA games this season and still leaves you with great savings compared to a traditional cable package. Fubo subscribers also get 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform also offers a free trial period, so you can watch some preseason games risk-free.

The platform also offers a free trial period, so you can enjoy some games risk-free. Now you can get $30 off any Fubo tier for your first month.

Try it for free on Fubo

ESPN has a complete rundown of the Week 3 schedule of the college basketball season with both women’s and men’s channels.

NCAA basketball games are broadcast on a wide range of channels, from common cable networks, including the full suite of ESPN (also ESPN2 and ESPNU), Fox and FS1, ABC, NBC and CBS, to CBSSN, Big Ten Network, SEC Network, ACC Network. and more.

Overwhelmed? You are not alone. Here’s a breakdown of the platforms we recommend checking out ahead of the 2024 NCAA basketball season, so when game time rolls around, tuning in to your favorite team’s games is as easy as simply turning on the TV….

1730744261 982 Duke vs Maine How to watch Flaggs college basketball debut

DirecTV Stream’s Choice tier (currently $105.98 a month with fees) gives you access to NBC, CBS, and Fox. Additionally, the Choice tier will get you CBSSN, FS1, ACC Network, Big Ten Network, SEC Network, and many RSNs local. The best part is that you can currently try all of this for free. So if you’re interested in trying a live TV streaming service for basketball season, but aren’t ready to commit, we recommend starting with DirecTV Stream.

You’ll also get unlimited Cloud DVR storage included in any DirecTV package you choose.

Advantages

  • Free trial of full package available
  • Many local RSNs included
  • Unlimited Cloud DVR

Try it for free on DirecTV

