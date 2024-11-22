Duke vs. Arizona: How to watch college basketball tonight

Cooper Flagg and the Duke Blue Devils take on the Arizona Wildcats this Friday night, here’s how to watch. (Lance King/Getty Images)

The Duke University Blue Devils (3-1) will head west this week to play the Arizona Wildcats (2-1) in Tucson this Friday night. The last time the two teams played, back in November 2023, the Wildcats defeated the Blue Devils 78-73. Both teams have received an infusion of new talent since then, with Duke freshmen Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel now on the roster, and Arizona bringing in freshman Carter Bryant and Tobe Awaka transfers Trey Townsend and Anthony Dell’Orso. Both teams are dominating their conferences right now, so this week’s game will feature plenty of new faces amid an old rivalry.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Duke vs. Tonight’s Arizona, plus how to watch every NCAAB game this season.

How to watch the Duke Blue Devils vs. Arizona Wildcats game:

Date: Friday, November 22

Time: 10:30 pm Eastern Time

Location: McKale Center, Tucson, AZ

TV channel: ESPN2

Transmission: Fubo, DirecTV, YouTube TV

where to see the Duke vs. Arizona Game on TV tonight:

You can watch coverage of the Duke vs. Arizona starting at 10:30 pm ET on ESPN2.

Where to watch the Duke vs Arizona game without cable:

The Duke vs. Arizona on ESPN2 streams on multiple platforms, including Fubo TV, DirecTV, and Sling.

ESPN has a complete rundown of the Week 3 schedule of the college basketball season with both women’s and men’s channels.

How to watch college basketball games in 2024:

NCAA basketball games are broadcast on a wide range of channels, from common cable networks, including the full suite of ESPN (also ESPN2 and ESPNU), Fox and FS1, ABC, NBC and CBS, to CBSSN, Big Ten Network, SEC Network, ACC Network. and more.

