Duke of Sussex’s bombshell reveals the names the warring brothers use to refer to each other

Princes Harry and William call each other ‘Willy’ and ‘Harold’, it was revealed today when a copy of Duke of Sussex’s memoir was leaked.

The revelation was made in an extraordinary passage from Harry’s upcoming autobiography Spare, in which he recalled the moment when he suffered a physical attack from his sibling.

It comes days after royal insiders said Harry’s book so cuts his brother off that the pair may not be able to reconcile their post-release differences.

The furious argument allegedly broke out at his London home in 2019, with William, the now Prince of Wales, allegedly labeling Meghan as “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”.

Britain’s Prince William and Britain’s Prince Harry walk side by side after viewing the floral tribute for the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Saturday, September 10, 2022

In an extraordinary excerpt from his forthcoming autobiography Spare, Harry recalls what he describes as a physical attack by his brother, now the Prince of Wales, which he says left him with visible injuries.

Harry accused his brother of “talking back the press story” about his wife before a shouting match ensued, which ended in a physical altercation.

The extract was published by the guard. It is not known how the newspaper obtained an early copy of the book, as the publisher went to great lengths to prevent leaks.

In a dramatic fragment, Harry writes that William “grabbed me by the collar, ripped my chain and… knocked me to the ground.” The Duke of Sussex claims he suffered a visible injury to his back.

According to Harry, the brothers had met at Nottingham Cottage to discuss “the whole rolling catastrophe” of their relationship and struggles with the press.

When they started arguing about Meghan, Harry claimed that William was not rational, leading to a shouting match.

The Duke of Sussex claims he gave his brother a glass of water and said to him, “Willy, I can’t talk to you when you’re like this.”

He writes, “He put the water down, called me another name, and then came over to me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripped my chain and knocked me to the ground.

“I landed on the dog’s bowl, which burst under my back, cutting the pieces into me. I lay there dazed for a moment, then got up and told him to get out.’

It was then that William told his brother to hit him back, a reference to bits they had as kids, Harry writes.

Prince Harry has claimed his brother William grabbed him by the collar and threw him to the floor during a heated argument over his wife Meghan Markle

When he and his brother started arguing over Meghan, Harry claimed William wasn’t rational, leading to a shouting match (Picture: Harry and Meghan in their latest Netflix documentary)

The duke said he refused to retaliate and that William left before returning “look sorry” and apologize.

When the future king left for the last time, Harry claims that he turned around and yelled back, “You don’t have to tell Meg this.”

Harry says he responded with, “You mean you attacked me?”

He says William added, “I didn’t attack you, Harold.”

According to Harry, he initially did not tell Meghan about the fight, but called his therapist.

According to Harry, the brothers had met to discuss “the whole rolling catastrophe” of their relationship and struggles with the press as a screaming match ensued (Photo: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry exiting the Grenfell Tower National Memorial Service held at St Paul’s Cathedral on December 14, 2017)

Spare is currently on sale for $22.40 on Amazon US and £14 on the UK site. The book has already hit number 2 on Amazon’s bestseller list in pre-sales in the US (pictured) and UK

He writes that he only informed Meghan of the altercation when she noticed “abrasions and bruises” on his back, adding that she was “not that surprised and not that angry” but that she was “terribly sad.”

The dramatic snippet revealed just days before the book’s official release is likely to boost sales.

It’s because Prince Harry’s telling memoir is already number 2 on Amazon’s bestseller list in pre-sales in North America and the UK.

Spare is currently on sale for $22.40 on Amazon in the US and half price for £14 on the UK site.

Spare’s hardcover will be available in UK bookshops on Tuesday morning and the e-book edition will be available for download on the Kindle shortly after midnight on the same day.