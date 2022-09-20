Duke of Kent is the ONLY person to walk in funeral for King George VI and the Queen

The Duke of Kent was the only person to attend both the Queen’s funeral and the funeral of her father, King George VI, royal fans have noted.

Prince Edward, 86, who has been described as a ‘whisper-closer’ confidant to the late sovereign, walked behind the Queen’s coffin yesterday as it arrived at Westminster Abbey for her state funeral and later at Windsor for her committal service.

He was just 16 years old when he walked in the procession at the funeral in 1952 of Her Majesty’s father, George VI.

The Duke of Kent, son of George VI’s brother Prince George of Kent, is believed to be the only member of the royal family to have walked in both funeral processions.

Black and white photos shared by royal fans on Twitter has shown a fresh duke walking behind the coffin of the late king.

The Queen was joined by Prince Edward, Duke of Kent on the balcony at Buckingham Palace today in her first balcony appearance since the death of Prince Philip.

The Duke, who wore his military uniform for the occasion, looked thoughtful yesterday as he took a seat behind his cousin’s coffin.

He was seen walking in line with the late monarch’s other cousins, Prince Michael of Kent, 80, and the Duke of Gloucester, 78.

The Duke was considered a close confidant of the Queen and he stepped up to be by her side on Jubilee flights this summer following the death of her beloved husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Since the Duke of Edinburgh retired from public duties in 2017, the Duke of Kent has been by the Queen’s side for many state events, and during the pandemic he was the only member of the company to accompany her toned-down birthday celebrations.

The pair have previously been described as ‘whispering confidants’ and Prince Edward has been praised for his tireless stoicism and work for the firm.

He is 86 now, and while the higher-profile activities of young royals such as William, Kate, Meghan and Harry grab the headlines, the Duke of Kent quietly carries on with his duties with a quiet, effortless dignity and absolute contentment.

According to royal expert Richard Kay, “it would be difficult to find another member of the royal family who embodies the qualities of loyalty and commitment to Queen and country more than Edward Kent”.

Affectionately known in the family as ‘steady Eddie’, he is the grandson of George V and Queen Mary and the nephew of the Queen’s father, King George VI.

Through his mother, Princess Marina, the Duke is a cousin of Prince Philip, while his father Prince George was the younger brother of the exiled Duke of Windsor.

The Duke published his memoirs earlier this year, in which he shared the inside story ‘behind the scenes of the world’s most famous family’.

A central part of the royal family, he has described his role in the Queen’s coronation in 1953 as ‘disgraceful’ – admitting his ‘main fear was that I would forget my lines’.

In his book ‘A Royal Life’, Her Majesty’s cousin described the events following the death of his uncle King George VI at Sandringham aged 56 – including the Queen’s coronation.

He recalled in his memoir, published this summer, how he was nervous about his lines after being told he would have a prominent role in the ceremony.

When he was 17 years old, the Duke was informed that he would sit before the peers with his cousin Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and his uncle, Prince Henry, Duke of Gloucester, as one of the three royal dukes who would do homage to the Queen after the Archbishop of Canterbury.

‘My biggest fear was that I would forget my lines. I had been under the impression that I had to memorize them, so I had memorized them,’ he recalled.

As Deputy Chairman of the Overseas Trade Board and later of British Trade International (1976–2001), the Duke of Kent has made more than 60 overseas trips to promote British trade and exports, including to Europe, Japan, Australia and the Middle East. He was also the first member of the royal family to make an official visit to China.

Extremely hard-working, he is involved in more than 140 different charities, organizations and professional bodies, covering a wide range of subjects, from commemorating the war dead to promoting the development of British technology and industry.