Duke of Norfolk – who planned the Queen’s funeral – admits driving red
The Duke of Norfolk, who has planned the Queen’s funeral, has admitted to driving red while on the phone with his wife, a court heard.
Edward Fitzalan-Howard, the 18th Duke of Norfolk, was pulled over while driving through Battersea in his BMW after officers suspected he had run a red light.
The Duke initially denied the offense but appeared in Lavender Hill court on Monday morning to plead guilty.
