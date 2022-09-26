WhatsNew2Day
Duke of Norfolk – who planned the Queen’s funeral – admits driving red

US
By Jacky

Duke of Norfolk – who has planned the Queen’s funeral – admits he ran a red light in his BMW in Battersea while on the phone with his wife behind the wheel

By Katie Feehan For Mailonline

Published: 11:39, September 26, 2022 | Updated: 11:39, September 26, 2022

The Duke of Norfolk, who has planned the Queen’s funeral, has admitted to driving red while on the phone with his wife, a court heard.

Edward Fitzalan-Howard, the 18th Duke of Norfolk, was pulled over while driving through Battersea in his BMW after officers suspected he had run a red light.

The Duke initially denied the offense but appeared in Lavender Hill court on Monday morning to plead guilty.

The Duke of Norfolk Edward Fitzalan-Howard (pictured above), who has planned the Queen's funeral, has admitted to running red while on the phone with his wife, a court has heard.

