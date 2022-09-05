Duke and Duchess of Sussex run gauntlet of negative cries from group of protesters during UK visit

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ran a procession of boos as they arrived at the first public engagement of their pseudo-royal tour.

Harry and Meghan were met by protesters as they stopped at Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall, despite using a decoy car and entering through a back door.

In the building, where Meghan would later give a keynote speech at the One Young World youth leaders summit, the reception was warm.

But minutes earlier, as the couple got out of their car, many of a 100-strong crowd were booed from behind a barrier just yards away, with onlookers saying it was so loud “they would have heard it no doubt”. A protester carried a sign that read: ‘FO Harry and Me-Gain Fake Royals.’

A woman who gave her name to Janet, from Manchester, accused Meghan of being a “liar and a hypocrite” and launching an “attack” on the royal family.

“She’s a fake humanitarian and a fake feminist,” she said. “She’s a social climber… she thought she might be a celebrity in the royal family and she’s the most toxic, divisive woman I’ve ever heard of in my life.”

The woman, who wore a T-shirt with a skeletonized hand with money and a quote from the Duchess, said: ‘The Queen has been on the throne for 70 years and she has endured all these problems. Meghan has used every card she can – racism, mental health, feminism. She’s not a feminist, she’s just a hypocrite.”

Another protester named Anna said, “I thought Meghan would be a breath of fresh air. But she has had an ulterior motive from the start.

“I came here today mainly to make a point. She should live more honestly and should have shown more respect as a member of the royal family.”

But Patricia Downs, 50, who traveled to Manchester from London because she is a fan of the couple, said: ‘Meghan has done nothing wrong. The only thing she did wrong – as a bi-racial woman – was to marry a member of the royal family.

“The media and the royal family have an agenda against her.”

The Duchess attended a roundtable session with delegates on gender equality before giving a speech at the opening ceremony of the One Young World Summit.

Addressing the 2,000-strong crowd, which included representatives from 190 countries, she said it was “great to be back in the UK” and described them as “the future, but also the present, driving the positive and necessary change that around the world is needed’ .

She shared how she joined the One Young World organization as a counselor in 2014, then described her as “young, ambitious and advocating for things I believed deeply and deeply.”

But the Duchess said she was full of self-doubt, calling herself “the girl from Suits,” adding: “I was surrounded by world leaders, humanitarians, prime ministers and activists for whom I had such deep and long-lasting respect and admiration. .. and I was asked to sit down at the table.’

She and Harry left the stage to applaud and there was also some cheering, instead of cheering this time, as they got into their car to catch the train back to London Euston.

The couple, who will be staying at Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor estate, will be in Germany today for the launch of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023, the Paralympic-style military event founded by the prince.

They will meet officials and potential competitors later this year prior to the roster, as well as friends and family of athletes. On Thursday, the couple will attend the WellChild Awards, which celebrate the bravery of young people from across the UK who have suffered serious illness or disability. Harry is a long-standing patron of the charity and retained the role after leaving royal duties.

In particular, media access to prizes, which are normally open to everyone, has been severely curtailed this year without explanation. The structure of the Sussexes’ journey and the nature of the engagements have the appearance of a typical royal tour.

An insider said nemesis said it was “ironic as they claim to hate everything about the institution and royal life.”

SARAH VINE: It’s hard to sound really humble when you’re only talking about yourself, Meghan

There was a time when the appointment of a new Prime Minister and the resignation of the Home Secretary would have been no match for the Duchess of Sussex’s tremendous appeal. But then she just seemed like a rather glamorous addition to a somewhat stale royal family: a ray of LA sun to brighten our — and Prince Harry’s — days.

Since then, a few truths have come to light — perhaps not all of them as she’d hoped. And the general British public – with whom the Duchess apparently cannot get far enough – has become, not unreasonably, a little more cautious about her motives and intentions.

And so what might have been a whirlwind of flashbulbs and flowers even six months ago began quietly, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent the night at Frogmore Cottage, just a short walk from Harry’s brother and his family, newly installed on the Queen’s Windsor Estate.

Despite their proximity, they rather mournfully spent the evening alone, before quietly boarding the Avanti West Coast Service from 12:20 p.m. to Manchester Piccadilly yesterday, where Meghan was due to give a speech on gender equality at the One Young World summit, an event that brings together young leaders from more than 190 countries.

At 6 p.m., barely a beep or paparazzo shot seemed to have escaped the security cord that surrounds them – paid for by the prince himself, who is still in a lawsuit with the Home Office over his right to police protection when he surrenders. on British soil.

Could it be that, after a disastrous week in which the Duchess’s various statements had earned her less than rave reviews, they had finally read the room and decided to slow down?

When the pair greeted the organizers on stage — Meghan resplendent in red — the venue’s online feed went silent as a few hundred viewers waited patiently for the main event.

Then suddenly we were live. A procession of young people took the stage – from Moldova to Montenegro, waving flags to the tunes of Move On Up.

The general British public – with whom the Duchess apparently cannot get far enough – has become, not unreasonably, a little more cautious about her motives and intentions.

Harry and Meghan sat in the front row, smiling and clapping as the various representatives passed by and the crowd cheered. Harry looked characteristically furious. Meghan had her most “interested” smile on as the music turned into Aretha Franklin’s Respect. The American standard-bearer waved encouragingly in her direction. Everyone got up and did a little awkward father dance.

First, a short but heartfelt speech from the organization’s president, former Irish President Mary Robinson, quoting Nelson Mandela. Oh my gosh, wasn’t she informed of the Duchess’ little recent faux pas – when Meghan claimed her marriage to Prince Harry in South Africa led to joyous scenes similar to those seen during Mandela’s release from prison? Then Sir Bob Geldof himself. Big cheers when he mentioned the Mayor of Manchester Andy Burnham, as well as the mandatory f-bomb and a dig at Boris Johnson.

And then it was Meghan’s turn. Balanced, smiling, she took the stage to tell the audience all about… Meghan. About how she’s been with the organization since 2014, about how humble (tick), in awe (tick), nervous (tick) she felt to be in such incredible company.

And then it was Meghan’s turn. Balanced, smiling, she went to the stage to tell the audience all about… Meghan

Well, she even kept her little paper place card with her name on it, such was her disbelief. She was so nervous, so doubting herself. Was she even good enough to be there (shy giggle, conspiratorial smile)?

As for gender equality, she hasn’t mentioned it once. But it does not matter. She was grateful, she was humble, her pantsuit was great. It ended with a short fanfare followed by Harry hurriedly leading her to the exit and pausing for a few selfies.

The public loved her, of course. And she was undoubtedly impressive: turned out beautifully, beautifully balanced. But it’s hard to come across as genuinely self-deprecating, genuinely humble, when you’re really just talking about yourself. Again.