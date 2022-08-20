Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wish ‘good luck’ to cancer patient

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have wished a six-year-old cancer patient ‘good luck’ on her first day of school after winning Kate Middleton’s heart when a photo of her in seclusion while being treated for leukemia went viral.

The mother of little Mila Sneddon, from Falkirk, shared a photo with Twitter of her daughter in her school uniform prior to the start of her “first school year not undergoing treatment” – after she got everything off in April 2022.

The Cambridges’ Twitter account shared the post, tweeting: ‘What an incredible journey. Good luck to all of us at Kensington Palace, Mila.’

The schoolgirl met Kate Middleton twice last year after the royal family saw the photo of the little girl in lockdown in March 2020; the image saw her staring at her father Scott, who was forced to leave the family home to protect his daughter, through a window.

The Duchess added the photo, known as “Shielding Mila,” to her book Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation in 2020 and asked if she could meet Mila.

Mila’s mother Lynda Sneddon wrote on Twitter: ‘First day back at school. Very proud! This is Milas’ first school year not undergoing treatment. I love you Mila. Thank you @NHSGGC for making this possible #ChildhoodCancer #childhoodcancerawareness #BloodCancer #remission #cancerfree.’

She shared a photo of her radiant daughter dressed in her school uniform while carrying a glitzy pink lunchbox.

Commenting on the Duke and Duchess’ tweet, Lynda added: ‘Thank you for your very kind words. Mila is having a good time and is excited to be back at school. She sends you all best wishes at KP (Kensington Palace).’

In April 2022, Mila called Team Jack Cancer Center and even received an email wishing her congratulations from the office of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Her mother Lynda, who spoke via video link of their holiday in Ayrshire in Lorraine, revealed to host Ranvir Singh: ‘When you get the first news that your child is not feeling well, it is such a huge challenge to get to the end of think about the treatment.

“You think you’ll never see the end, so we’re overjoyed and ecstatic that Mila has reached this stage.”

Speaking of the bell being rung, she added: “The bell being rung means the end of treatment, that was Mila’s last chemotherapy. She received daily chemotherapy tablets and intravenous therapy.’

Mila has now recovered from acute lymphoblastic leukemia – a cancer that affects white blood cells and requires immediate treatment

Speaking of going back to school on the same day as finishing treatment, Mila added: ‘I had to go to school, but I just wanted a day off. But everyone clapped me all over the school when I rang the bell – it was a surprise.’

She added that she has been riding her bike during her vacation and is feeling much better.

Speaking of the now famous photo – which featured the Duchess of Cambridge in her Hold Still exhibition – Lynda added: “When I took the photo I wanted to keep it personal, along with the other photos we took during the first four months of treatment.

“But it became clear overnight that it had attracted some attention, but it went viral. It helped people a lot to understand what people were going through.’

Friends: The Duchess of Cambridge and the little girl chatted during the community song service at Westminster Abbey on December 8

In December, Mila attended the Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in London, hosted by the Duchess of Cambridge

Ranvir asked Mila who emailed her to congratulate her on being better, to which she replied, ‘Ant and Dec’.

Ranvir added: ‘Ant and Dec, that’s great! I thought maybe William and Kate had done that too? The future king and queen, have they contacted you too?’

Little Mila quickly confirmed, “Yeah!”

Mila met Kate twice last year after the royal family saw the photo of the little girl in lockdown in March 2020, first at Holyroodhouse in May and then again at the Duchess’ carol service at Westminster Abbey in December.

The little girl’s mother said the Duchess had a “gentle soul” and put Mila at ease during their meetings.

“Those moments made Mila feel very special and it was a great distraction from her treatment,” she said. “Now she’s recognized as the lucky girl Kate Middleton met and not the poor girl with cancer.”

Mila reads a prayer at the crib, accompanied by her mother Lynda at the Royal Christmas Concert

Mila pictured reuniting with her father Scott in 2020 after a period of isolation

In May last year, Mila was welcomed by Kate for tea at Holyroodhouse, on her and Prince William’s last day of their week-long visit to Scotland.

‘[Kate] made a promise [to wear pink]’ the youngster added, noting that the Duchess kept her word to don a pink outfit when they met after their first phone call.

After Mila was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia at the age of four in November 2019, her parents decided the best way to protect their little girl was to not take any chances and isolate herself in several homes.

Lynda, a mother of two, stayed with the little girl while Dad Scott lived separately, sharing a heartbreaking photo of Mila kissing her dad through the window.

The photo went viral online and was spotted by the Duchess of Cambridge and was later one of 100 images included in Kate’s book Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation in 2020.

During their first meeting at Holyroodhouse, the Duchess said to the schoolgirl, “Hi Mila, look at you. I want to give you a big squeeze, it’s so nice to meet you in person.’