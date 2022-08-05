‘Duck sauce killer’ who shot dead a Chinese delivery man in row over condiments kills himself

Queen’s ‘duck sauce killer’ has committed suicide ahead of a court hearing today over claims he shot and killed a Chinese restaurant delivery man.

Glenn Hirsch, 51, had been released on bail after being charged with the murder of Zhiewn Yan, and is due to appear in court today in connection with the charges.

A source told DailyMail.com that the accused murderer “shot himself dead” in the hours before the trial.

He would appear in connection with the murder of Yan, a father of three, whom he allegedly shot in the chest while making delivery rounds on his scooter in Forest Hills.

Hirsch, who was believed to have had several clashes with the Chinese takeaway before, is charged with shooting Yan before fleeing the crime scene on April 30.

Police say Hirsch, who at the time was believed to be driving an older model Lexus RX3 SV, briefly exchanged words at a traffic light before Yan was shot near 108th Street and 67th Drive.

At Hirsch’s Briarwood home, officers discovered his refrigerator full of sweet and sour duck sauce.

“His entire fridge was filled with duck sauce,” a police source told the New York Daily News. “And other spices.”

‘He’s a collector. And when you open the fridge, it’s like condiments — there’s duck sauce, soy sauce, ketchup.”

The source suggested that the piles of spices in his 141st Street apartment were all part of what was happening in Hirsch’s brain that may have led him to murder.

“I think in some pathology people take that stuff very seriously — you didn’t give him enough duck sauce,” they said.

Hirsch, who had nine previous arrests on his record, previously pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.

His representative, Michael Horn, did not immediately respond to requests for comment when contacted by DailyMail.com.

This is a story in development.