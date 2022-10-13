Duck, duck, goose: Bird disrupts Game 2 between Padres and Dodgers

In a playoff game full of home runs and major strikeouts, an unlikely creature stole the show in Southern California on Wednesday night.

A goose entered the playing field at Dodger Stadium and wanted to give the home side a squeeze as they stood behind the Padres.

Or was it a duck? Social media fans couldn’t decide, but they all agreed it was a funny sight. Here are some of the best reactions.

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }

.acf-block-preview .instagram-twitter-container { width: 340px; margin: 0 automatic; }