Duchess of Rutland says she felt like she had been ‘punched’ when she discovered husband’s affair

The Duchess of Rutland has revealed how she felt she had been ‘beaten’ when she heard about her husband’s affair in 2009 – but kept it to herself at first.

Emma Manners, 59, also said that Kate, Princess of Wales, is her ‘hero’ and would be an excellent role model for her younger self as the new duchess.

Ahead of the release of her new autobiography, The Accidental Duchess, Emma recalled the moment she discovered her husband David, with whom she shares five children, was having an affair after he refused to dance with her on her 50th birthday before she saw him laughing with another woman.

Duchess of Rutland Emma Manners, 59, revealed the moment she realized her husband was cheating ahead of the release of her new book, The Accidental Duchess

The Duke and Duchess of Rutland (pictured) married in June 1992 after meeting at a dinner party, but their marriage broke down in 2012 following David Manners’ affair. Nevertheless, the pair still live on their Leicestershire estate and are the best of friends

The Duchess, who remains good friends with her estranged husband, spoke of feeling like she was ‘fighting for breath’ as ​​she realized everything was about to change.

In an interview with TelegraphMs Manners said she told almost no one about her discovery, claiming she is a ‘private’ person who rarely shares things with other people.

Instead of confiding in friends, she said she coped with her husband’s infidelity by smoking, drinking wine and dancing on her own to Gloria Gaynor’s I Will Survive.

Despite this, she has revealed several intimate details about her life in her new book – including that she had a breakdown in 2017 and has suffered from panic attacks for several years. She has also had five miscarriages.

Emma married Duke of Rutland David Manners in June 1992, after they had met at a dinner party two years earlier. She has previously said that her ‘biggest regret’ was the break-up of her relationship.

The Duchess of Rutland described Kate, Princess of Wales as her ‘hero’ – adding that while she thought the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were ‘misguided’ at times, Meghan was ‘a good mother who makes a prince Harry happy’

The marriage broke down in 2012 after the Duke began an affair with a woman who lived on his property.

But Emma, ​​chief executive of the Leicestershire estate, and David, who is still officially married, both continued to live in the 200-year-old stately home in separate towers, and she has previously insisted the couple are still “the very best friends”. ‘.

The Duke and Duchess share five children: Lady Alice Manners, 25, Emma Manners, Lady Eliza Manners, 23, and Lady Violet Manners, 27 and Lord Hugo Manners, 19.

During the interview, the Duchess of Rutland was also asked what she thought of senior members of the royal family.

Asked about the Princess of Wales in particular, she said: ‘She is my absolute hero. I just think she’s fantastic’.

She added that when she first married the Duke, she wrote to Deborah Cavendish, Duchess of Devonshire, for advice. If she were in the same position today, she would write to Kate.

When asked about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Emma said she believes some of their behavior has been “very misguided” – but added that she thinks Meghan is “a good mother and does prince harry happy”.

She added that the Sussexes’ decision to step down as senior royals and move to the US was a “clean slate” for both the couple and other members of the royal family.

Emma, ​​who has become known as ‘the thrifty duchess’, also revealed how in her household nothing is ever thrown away and she shops in budget supermarkets such as Aldi and Lidl to ensure they live within their means.

Earlier this week, the duchess appeared on ITV’s Lorraine to talk about her book – and claimed she believes spooky things are going on in her 356-room castle.

She told Lorraine Kelly there are ‘things you can’t explain’ in the huge stately home.

When asked if she believed there were ghosts in the property, Emma said: ‘Well we might, I got rid of most of them, you have to be strong with ghosts because they get away sometimes.’

The Duchess also told Lorraine how her daughters used to play creepy pranks on guests staying at the estate, including Hollywood actor Hugh Grant.

She said: ‘He went to bed early one night, they knew he was scared of ghosts and the girls were driving their nails down the door, he came running out thinking it was a ghost.

‘The last laugh was on the girls when they then heard the sound of bagpipes coming up the lift shaft in the middle of the night, they came running to find me and said “mum there really is a ghost now” and I went to listen and no joke, that sound came up our elevator shaft and I thought, “god, there are things you can’t explain”.’