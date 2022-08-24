Dubbo, NSW hospital missed three cancer diagnoses and baby girl died after warning signs missed

<!–

A rural hospital reportedly missed three cancer diagnoses months after a baby’s death prompted a review of its surgeries.

The cases included a woman who went to Dubbo Base Hospital in central western NSW several times but was not told a scan had revealed a growth that later turned out to be terminal liver cancer.

The other cases included a one-year delay in a man’s testicular cancer treatment because scan results were not followed up, and an Aboriginal man scheduled for a biopsy but his follow-up appointment was cancelled.

These followed the suspicious death of 11-month-old Jayleigh Murray in June 2019, after she was discharged from the emergency room without doctors checking the X-rays that showed fractures.

Eleven-month-old Jayleigh Murray (pictured) died under suspicious circumstances after being discharged from the emergency room without doctors checking the X-rays that showed fractures

An internal investigation into Jayleigh’s death found that the hospital “did not have a clear, reliable process for reporting or following up on abnormal test results.”

The findings were supposed to lead to changes in the way Dubbo Hospital processes the results of X-rays.

But documents obtained by the Sydney Morning Herald have exposed how some test results still went unchecked in the hospital.

Three months after the investigation into Jayleigh’s death in August 2019 was concluded, a doctor claimed he discovered “1500 to 2000” uncontrolled test results while working in the hospital’s emergency department.

He was fired for “not supporting” colleagues, but was reportedly later cleared of wrongdoing.

Internal hospital documents now show that there were three cases where the follow-up of test results was ‘not timely/missed’.

The first case was a woman whose scan showed a suspicious lesion on her liver, which was recommended for further investigation.

But she was sent home from the emergency department with pain medication, and the scan results were not followed up or sent to her doctor.

The woman went to hospital twice more with back pain before the lesion was again detected on a private MRI scan, leading to her being diagnosed with cancer.

Her case subsequently came to the attention of the hospital through her lawyer and “a serious incident investigation was launched.”

Dubbo Base Hospital (pictured) in central west NSW, has been the subject of much controversy over patient care in recent years

In another case, a man with appendicitis went to Dubbo Hospital and had a CT scan that also identified a swollen lymph node, suggesting possible cancer.

But no follow-up was done until he returned to the hospital 12 months later and was diagnosed with testicular cancer.

The third case was an Aboriginal man who arrived at the emergency department with chest pain and had a scan that showed a 4.3 cm growth consistent with lung cancer.

He had a biopsy five days later, but a follow-up appointment was canceled and nothing more happened until six weeks later, when the man called, looking for his results.

Dubbo Base Hospital booked an Aboriginal man for a biopsy, but canceled his follow-up appointment. Shown is a stock photo on an x-ray

The latest controversies at Dubbo Base Hospital follow the case of Allan Wells, who was reportedly in a ward that had “run out” of morphine and acetaminophen.

Ms. Wells died in December 2019 shortly after being discharged from Dubbo and transferred to Cobar District Hospital.

Mr. Wells’ daughter, ABC journalist Jamelle Wells, said: “Grieving families feel helpless because there is no responsibility.

“It saddens me to hear these missed diagnoses as it shows that despite the dozens of complaints about Dubbo Base Hospital… nothing has been done,” she told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Dubbo Base Hospital, the NSW Department of Health and NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard to request comment on this story.