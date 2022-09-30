Dubbo mechanic fined $500,000 after teen apprentice crushed and killed by truck

A mechanic has been fined $500,000 after his teenage apprentice was crushed to death while working alone on a truck.

KML Auto Electrics, which operates in Dubbo in regional NSW, was ordered to pay the hefty fine almost three years after Darby Paxton, 18, was killed.

But the garage’s early guilty plea saw the fine reduced by 25 percent to $375,000.

The mechanic must also pay the prosecutor’s costs of $32,600, bringing the total to $407,600.

Darby had just started his first year as an apprentice auto electrician at the garage and had just 18 days’ experience when the horrific incident unfolded in January 2020.

He had previously worked with KML Auto Electric’s Kurt Michael Lew for two weeks during his senior year of high school.

Darby and the mechanic Mr. Lew was doing electrical repair work on a 2021 Izuzu tipper truck.

The court found that Mr. Lew had raised the truck properly but did not manually install the locking pin that would have held the cab in a raised position.

The truck was raised on its cab tilt strut, but the court found that the locking pin had not been pushed into the strut arm to prevent it from folding.

Mr. Lew and Darby were working on the truck when the mechanic was called to fix a truck that had broken down 40 minutes away from the garage.

Mr. Lew told Darby to finish screwing the lights on the trailer before he left to take care of the call.

Darby was working under the truck’s raised cab when he accidentally brushed the handle, causing the vehicle to fall on top of him and crush him beneath it.

Mr. Lew discovered Darby was stuck under the truck when he returned to the garage and called for help when a worker from a nearby business came by.

The pair managed to get Darby off the truck and the emergency services were called.

Paramedics were unable to revive him at the scene.

KML Auto Electrics was taken to the NSW District Court by SafeWork NSW and sentenced on Friday.

Court documents revealed the young apprentice’s death had taken a heavy emotional toll on his family.

‘The heartache endured by Darby’s family is endless, unrepentant and devastating,’ Judge Wendy Strathdee said in her sentencing.

‘The family cannot now gather to celebrate any milestone event as the absence of Darby makes it unbearable. Their grief is oppressive.’

His mother Karen Paxton has been unable to continue working as a nurse because of the trauma.

His father is ‘tortured’ by not being with his son when he died.

His younger sister also described her ongoing grief in her victim impact statement.

“I am and will forever be traumatized by having my brother taken from me,” she said.

Judge Strathdee offered her condolences to the family in court.

“Having had the honor of hearing the statements of Darby’s family, it is clear that Darby was a loved, cherished and integral part of his family,” she said.

“It was impossible for those who heard the statements to be unaffected. The grief they feel is acute and their devastation seems endless. I offer my deepest sympathies to Darby’s father, mother and sister and hope that at some point they can find some relief from their suffering.’