Dua Lipa’s father negotiated for two years to get the star to play at the Qatar World Cup

When pop queen Dua Lipa stopped rumors that she would be performing in Qatar, her duet partner and LGBT champion Sir Elton John no doubt applauded.

But emails reveal that her manager father, Dukagjin Lipa, had been negotiating with the Qataris for two years to get the top star to play in the World Cup.

The documents detail how the singer’s Kosovo-born father, known as Dugi, first approached Qatar’s World Cup organizers Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy in 2020.

“I represent my daughter, the artist Dua Lipa, and I would like to discuss with the Supreme Committee plans for artist appearances for Qatar World Cup 2022,” he wrote on March 9 of that year.

In January 2021, the singer’s 53-year-old father, who runs communications agency Republika, was still hoping to convince organizers to give his daughter a tournament spot, saying, “I just wanted to follow up on my previous email and was wondering if it is possible for us to discuss any opportunity that arises where we can assist you?

“We recently streamed a live performance of songs from Dua’s new album and performances by other artists, reaching 5 million viewers, making it the largest live streaming event worldwide.”

A committee member replied, “It’s great to hear from you and to know that now that Dua has moved forward, it’s backed up by the knowledge that she’s interested too.”

In April of that year, Mr. Lipa expressed concern about the negotiations, saying, “I was approached…to the wrong person.”

The Mail on Sunday’s revelations cast doubt on London-born Dua Lipa’s recent statement, released to her 87 million followers on Instagram, that an appearance at the Qatar tournament was never on the agenda.

Last month, the 27-year-old singer said: “There is currently a lot of speculation that I will perform at the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar. I will not perform and I have never been involved in any negotiation to act.’

Her comments were applauded by human rights activists following controversy surrounding the football tournament over Qatar’s treatment of migrant workers and criminalization of same-sex relationships. In an interview with Variety last week, the Cold Heart singer — who recently duetted with Sir Elton on stage in Los Angeles — said the event in Qatar “goes against [her] beliefs’.

Last night, the pop star’s father claimed his daughter was unaware of his contact with the Qataris.

“In 2020, I have had several email exchanges with the Qatari World Cup marketing team,” said Mr. Lipa. Dua was not involved in or aware of those exchanges or other conversations.

“This was… at a time when Qatar had made several commitments to reform their labor laws and improve their human rights record.

“As the World Cup got closer it became very clear that these commitments would not be honoured, so I stopped talking to them. Since then I have been approached by several people involved in the World Cup in Qatar, to whom I made it very clear that Dua would not be involved with them.’