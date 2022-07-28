Dua Lipa’s concert in Toronto is interrupted after several fireworks are set off during her finale

Dua Lipa’s concert in Toronto on Wednesday night was interrupted after several fireworks were set off.

The 26-year-old performer had just finished her show at the Scotiabank Arena when a set of fireworks began to explode in the concert hall just before 11:45 p.m.

Constable Cindy Chung, a Media Relations Officer with the Toronto Police Department, said: People that three concertgoers were treated after sustaining “very minor injuries.”

A concert-goer also spoke to the media, noting that many other attendees were likely unaware that the impromptu fireworks were not planned.

“It was at the end, during her last song, and confetti was already out, so we thought it was part of the finale,” they said.

The concertgoer added: “No one was shocked except the people in the pit, [but it was] hello scary.’

A spokesperson for Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) also told People that attendees of all events must go through metal detectors before entering the arena.

The company has also released a statement regarding the events during Dua Lipa’s performance.

It started: ‘Last night, at the end of a concert event at the Scotiabank Arena, unauthorized and illegal fireworks were set off on the arena floor by a member of the public.

“As a result, three people present at the scene received minor assistance and were able to go home without further medical attention,” the report said.

The company then noted that it has since notified authorities of the matter.

They wrote: “As one of the most important venues in North America, creating a safe venue for every participant in the Scotiabank Arena is MLSE’s top priority and we immediately began working with the Toronto Police Department to prevent this reckless and dangerous act.” to be fully investigated. ‘

The statement concluded: “As always, we thank the Toronto Police Department, the on-site medical team, staff and concert attendees for their prompt support in responding to this incident.”

A representative of Dua Lipa did not immediately respond when People asked for comment.

The singer is currently embarking on her ongoing Future Nostalgia Tour, which serves to promote her album of the same name.

The series of shows was set to begin earlier in 2020, although the start was delayed due to the onset of the global pandemic.

The hitmaker’s tour kicked off last February at the FTX Arena in Miami.

She is slated to stay on the road until her Perth show closes in November.