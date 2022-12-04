Dua Lipa wants women to have the confidence she experiences on stage

<!–

Dua Lipa has revealed that she is determined that women should share the same confidence and pride in themselves as she did while performing, as she reflects on the rejections she’s faced throughout her career.

The singer, 27, told The Su: ‘As women we are repressed about how you are supposed to look or be.

“We’ve been pushed down for too long to really feel who we really are and to explore the sexual and feminine side of ourselves.”

Radiant confidence: Dua Lipa, 27, is adamant that women should have the same confidence and pride in themselves as they do while performing (pictured in February)

Pop star Dua has achieved huge success in music, having recently completed a world tour and has worked with big names in the past including Miley Cyrus and Sir Elton John.

She insists, however, that girls are still discriminated against in the recording industry and says of a woman’s position in her field, ‘Maybe it is looked down upon.

“We build our own castles, but don’t necessarily get the recognition we deserve.”

Speaking out: The singer, 27, told The Sun: ‘As women we are oppressed about how you are supposed to look or be’ (pictured last month)

Dua, who was granted Albanian citizenship this week, was born in the UK in 1995 to Kosovar Albanian parents and they returned briefly during her teenage years.

And she said she fought rejection when she was younger, and remembers the time she was left disappointed when she wasn’t accepted into an acting school in London.

The award-winning star said she appealed the decision but was rejected again, but despite being able to sing and play the cello, she failed.

She began weekend singing lessons at Sylvia Young Theater School, which has produced a plethora of stars, including Spice Girl Emma Bunton, pop star and actress Billie Piper, the late Amy Winehouse and television host Denise Van Outen, among many others.

Issues: Dua insists girls continue to be discriminated against in the record industry and says of a woman’s position in her field, ‘Maybe it’s looked down upon’ (pictured this week)

And she rose to fame after being discovered singing videos of herself on YouTube, encouraged by her father Dukagjin.

She said, “Those rejection moments push you to take the plunge.”

Dua released her self-titled debut album in 2017 and the BRIT Award-winning Future Nostalgia in 2020.

And she insists her new music will be “very different” from her previous albums.

She explained that when she spoke to Sir Elton John for an interview in March, she thought she was “halfway done” with her third album, but things have since taken a new direction.

She said, “When I talked to Elton, I really felt like I was halfway there. But it’s taken a complete turn as I’ve been working through it, and I really feel like it’s starting to sound cohesive now. So I’ll keep writing in the early months of the new year and see where that takes me. The album is different – it’s still pop, but it’s different in sound, and there’s more of a lyrical theme.’

However, the Cold Heart hitmaker remained coy about releasing details about the upcoming album, explaining that even revealing the title would spoil the surprise.

She said Variety: ‘If I told you the title, everything would make sense – but I guess we’ll just have to wait!’