Dua Lipa stuns in a sheer white dress as she shares images from Simon Porte Jacquemus’ wedding

Dua Lipa looked nothing short of sensational as she attended the lavish wedding of Simon Porte Jacquemus and Marco Maestri in France this weekend.

The 27-year-old British singer shared a series of images of the wedding with fans on Monday.

The floating singer looked ethereal in a sheer white form-fitting dress, showing off her slender figure to the fullest.

Stunning: Dua Lipa stunned in a sheer white form-fitting gown at Simon Porte Jacquemus' lavish French wedding over the weekend. The hitmaker shared photos on Monday

Her gown featured a square neckline, short hooded sleeves, a bold thigh split and embroidery across the waist.

Dua paired the look with beautiful white floral earrings and wore her long dark locks over her shoulders.

Her makeup flaunted a golden tan and was complete with a deep nude lip and a bronzed eye.

“Celebrating the love of these two special people in my life. The most beautiful day, the ceremony and of course the most FUN party (they just know how to do it),’ her message was captioned

Simon + Marco. SUMMER OF LOVE,” was the caption of Dua’s Instagram post.

She added: ‘Grateful to experience these moments of pure happiness with youuuu – je t’aime [I love you].’

Opening the wedding album: She also shared an image of French fashion designer Simon wearing a white wedding dress on his big day

She also shared an image of French fashion designer Simon wearing a white wedding dress during his wedding and a matching veil.

The wedding comes more than a year after Simon and Marco officially got married in June 2021 – but they finally celebrated their union surrounded by their loved ones.

The Jacquemus brand has a large following of celebrities including Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner who model for them.

She’s got the moves: It comes after Dua showed off her yoga moves on Instagram on Monday, while soaking up the sun in a dazzling purple bikini

It comes after Dua showed off her yoga moves on Instagram on Monday, while soaking up the sun in a dazzling purple bikini.

The hitmaker stunned her followers when she performed a headstand on a towel in one post.

The singer pulled her long dark locks forward in front of her face before holding the yoga move for a few seconds.

The Albanian-born hitmaker also took to her Instagram Story to share a selfie in the eye-catching swimwear with her 86.1 million followers.

She would be on holiday in Ibiza after the stormy trip to France for the wedding.