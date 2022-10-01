Dua Lipa steps out in a low-key black graphic T-shirt in Tribeca

Dua Lipa was seen making a quiet exit from her Greenwich Hotel in Tribeca, New York City, on Saturday afternoon, accompanied by a female friend.

During her stay in the city, the 27-year-old singer hung out with her boyfriend, Daily Show host Trevor Noah, 38, as they were pictured having dinner together.

On her latest outing, Dua looked quintessentially cool yet casual in a black tee, boyfriend-fit denim jeans and black kicks.

Rumor has it: Dua Lipa was spotted leaving the Greenwich Hotel in Tribeca on Saturday, days after she was seen on a date with Daily Show host Trevor Noah

She completed the ensemble with stylish sunglasses and wore her dark locks down her back parted in the middle.

The floating singer held a large black, worn-out leather duffel bag in her left hand and her cell phone in her right hand with a leather jacket over her right forearm.

She previously made a splash with her and Trevor’s cozy dinner date at Miss Lily’s, a Jamaican restaurant in the East Village.

They seemed to have a great chemistry, especially as they ended their evening together with a kiss and a sweet hug before going their separate ways.

Casually cool: The 27-year-old looked casual in a black t-shirt, boyfriend-fit jeans and black kicks

Talk of the town: Fans began talking on social media on Thursday after the pair were photographed dining in the wake of The Daily Show, dramatically losing viewers

Big news: In Wednesday’s exclusive Daily Mail, Dua and Trevor were pictured kissing and cuddling while on their cozy dinner date at Miss Lily’s, a Jamaican restaurant in the East Village

“They sat quietly away from everyone else in the restaurant,” an onlooker at the restaurant told DailyMail.com, adding: “It was obvious they were attuned to each other and sat close together throughout the meal. They left together and walked, stopping for long hugs and hugs at the second kiss.”

Their dinner came in the wake of Noah announcing that he is leaving The Daily Show after seven years at the helm, during which time viewership has dropped dramatically for the late-night show.

Fans started buzzing on social media on Thursday after the pair were photographed over dinner the previous night.

Close friends: Despite all the chatter, People reported that the couple is keeping their relationship platonic, with a source telling the publication they’re “just friends.”

New romance on the way: Lipa and Noah took a leisurely stroll after sharing a kiss and hug after dinner

Despite all the chatter, People reported that the couple is keeping their relationship platonic, with a source telling the publication that they are “just friends.”

Page six had a different take on their dinner and reported that their relationship is in the early stages of dating but stopped to name a few.

An informant revealed that Lipa was “smitten” on what was “definitely a date,” and that the comedian was “a gentleman” all evening.

Warming up: People reported that the couple are just friends, but Page Six reported that they are in the early stages of dating

“There’s definitely interest on both sides,” the Page Six insider insisted.

Lipa’s last known romance was with model Anwar Hadid, 23. They called it quits in December 2021 after more than two years as a couple.

Noah last dated actress Minka Kelly, 42, but they went their separate ways last May after being together since 2020.