Dua Lipa slips her enviable frame into a shimmering pink maxi dress on beach in nighttime shots

Dua Lipa looked incredible in a slew of photos posted to Instagram on Monday.

The 26-year-old singer donned her enviable physique in a shimmering pink maxi dress as she crawled across a beach in a mysterious location.

She smothered a storm for the camera in the backless number and wore a minimal amount of makeup in the nighttime shots to emphasize her natural beauty.

The One Kiss singer wore a pair of gold hoop earrings and slung her raven-colored locks over her shoulder.

It comes after she received a marriage proposal from a devoted superfan while she was performing on her Future Nostalgia world tour.

In a video doing the rounds on TikTok, Dua can be seen shining her stuff on stage in a sparkly silver leotard and matching ankle boots.

She sees the man in the crowd and says, ‘I’m trying to read your t-shirt, what does it say? It says ‘Marry me Dula peep,’ referring to a nickname the fan had given her.

Hot stuff: The singer, 26, slipped her enviable physique into a shimmering pink maxi dress as she crouched around a beach in a mysterious location

Out of this world: She wore a minimal amount of makeup in the nighttime photos to emphasize her natural beauty

Stunning: The Grammy winner smoldered a storm for the camera in the backless song

She can be seen giggling as the audience goes crazy on demand.

The superstar goes on to say, “Unfortunately I can’t marry you, but I can dedicate this song to you if you want?”

The man in the t-shirt says, “For me?” to which she responds, “For you.”

The Grammy winner then playfully gets on her knees and dances as she launches her next song “Good In Bed.”

Since seeing the clip, the singer’s fans have responded with love for the singer.

One said, “If I were him, I’d cry myself to sleep.”

Another commented on the clip: ‘God, I love her.’

While another wrote: ‘She’s the cutest human being there is.’

Quoting a line from one of her hits, another said, “One kiss is enough.”

The man in the t-shirt on TikTok who calls himself “Dula Peep Guy” also uploaded a clip of what happened.