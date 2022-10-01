Dua Lipa shows off sense of style for night out with friends… two days after date with Trevor Noah

Dua Lipa went out on the town Friday with some of her friends, Mark Ronson and new wife Grace Gummer, in New York City.

The amicable affair, which seemingly included a stop for dinner, comes two days after the Daily Mail reported exclusively that she was spotted dining with comedian and Daily Show host Trevor Noah.

Lipa, 27, showcased her fashion sense in an all-black ensemble as she stepped out solo for her night out with her friends in Manhattan.

Night Out: Dua Lipa enjoyed a night out with friends in New York City on Friday

The New Rules star was decked out in a plunging jumpsuit that gave more than a hint of her midriff with a strappy opening down her tummy.

As temperatures dropped to the low 60 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday and ominous rain clouds on the horizon, the singer covered a puffer trench coat that fell almost to her ankles while carrying a large leather bag.

She completed the ensemble with a pair of black sneakers, stylish sunglasses, and her dark locks were styled long and flowed to the center of her back with a parting in the middle.

Lady in black:

Fashionable:

Known as a fashionista of sorts, Ronson was spotted holding hands with his wife wearing what appeared to be a brownish tweed suit which he paired with a white t-shirt.

The record producer, songwriter and DJ, 47, also wore a pair of white sneakers and had his dark brown hair styled out of his face, which can sometimes look like a pompadour.

Gummer, the daughter of Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep and sculptor Don Gummer, also went with an all-black ensemble that included a leather jacket and boots.

New romance brews:

The actress, 36, who is known for roles in The Newsroom and Mr. Robot, had her normally blond locks dyed brown and styled long and straight with a part on the right side.

On Wednesday Exclusive to Daily MailLipa and Noah were pictured kissing and cuddling during their cozy dinner date at Miss Lily’s, a Jamaican restaurant in the East Village.

They seemed to have a great chemistry, especially as they ended their evening together with a kiss and a sweet hug before going their separate ways.

“They sat quietly away from everyone in the restaurant, an onlooker at the restaurant told DailyMail.com, adding: ‘It was obvious they were attuned and sitting close together during the meal. They left together and walked, stopping for long hugs and hugs at the second kiss.”

Warm up:

Their date night comes in the wake of Noah announcing that he is leaving The Daily Show after seven years at the helm during which the late-night infotainment show’s viewership plummeted.

Fans started buzzing on social media on Thursday after the pair were photographed over dinner the previous night.

Despite all the chatter, People reported that the couple is keeping their relationship platonic, with a source telling the publication they are “just friends.”

Page six had a different take on their dinner and reported that their relationship is in the early stages of dating, but they didn’t stop to name a few.

Moving on:

An informant revealed that Lipa was “smitten” on what was “definitely a date,” and that the comedian was “a gentleman” all evening.

“There’s definitely interest on both sides,” the Page Six insider insisted.

Lipa’s last known romance was with model Anwar Hadid, 23. They called it quits in December 2021 after more than two years as a couple.

Noah last dated actress Minka Kelly, 42, but they went their separate ways last May after being together since 2020.