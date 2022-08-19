Dua Lipa shows off her toned physique in a black bikini in sizzling holiday snaps

She often showed off her toned figure on social media.

And Dua Lipa, 26, once again showed off her svelte frame in a skimpy black bikini as she shared a slew of Instagram snaps from her recent outing on Friday.

The singer appeared to be enjoying a lavish trip with her friends as she posed a storm during the tropical trip.

Stunning: Dua Lipa, 26, showed off her slim frame in a skimpy black bikini as she shared a slew of snaps to her Instagram on Friday

She showed off her flawless bronzed skin as she posed by the pool with a friend.

In another instant, Dua looked elegant in a green satin slip dress that she paired with a purple cardigan.

The beauty accessorized the ensemble with a green mesh bag and silver hoop earrings.

While in another gorgeous photo, the One Kiss singer wowed in a colorful mini dress which she paired with a quirky pink bucket hat.

Pose: The singer appeared to be enjoying a sunny outing with friends as she formed a storm during the tropical trip

Beautiful: In another instant, Dua cut an elegant figure in a green satin slip dress which she paired with a purple cardigan

Pose: Dua’s girlfriend, model Rosie Amanda Viva, posed poolside in a skimpy black bikini as she soaked up the summer sun

It comes after she filmed herself eating a pepper-sprinkled watermelon on her Instagram Stories.

The short video showed Dua spice up a slice of the colorful fruit before chewing it down and winking at the camera.

Her damp raven locks were tied roughly to her head, and Dua showed her natural beauty by having a fresh face for her time in the sun.

Looks good: The beauty has completed the ensemble with a green mesh bag and silver earrings

Stunning: Her dark brown locks were swept back into a half ponytail and her neutral makeup enhanced her beautiful features

Pose: While in another gorgeous snapshot, the One Kiss singer wowed in a colorful mini dress that she paired with a quirky pink bucket hat

What a view! She showed off her flawless bronzed skin as she posed by the pool with a friend

It comes after she received a marriage proposal from a devoted superfan during her Future Nostalgia world tour.

In a video doing the rounds on TikTok, Dua can be seen shining her stuff on stage in a sparkly silver leotard and matching ankle boots.

She sees the man in the crowd and says, ‘I’m trying to read your t-shirt, what does it say? It says ‘Marry me Dula peep,’ referring to a nickname the fan had given her.

Spicy! Dua showed off her slim body in a skimpy blue bikini as she filmed herself eating a pepper sprinkled watermelon

Wink! The short video showed Dua spice up a slice of the colorful fruit before chewing it down and winking at the camera

She can be seen giggling as the audience goes frenzied on demand, before the superstar goes on to say, “Unfortunately I can’t marry you, but I can dedicate this song to you if you want?”

The man in the t-shirt says, “For me?” to which she responds, “For you.”

The Grammy winner then playfully gets on her knees and dances as she launches her next song “Good In Bed.”

The man in the t-shirt on TikTok who calls himself “Dula Peep Guy” also uploaded a clip of what happened.

Glam: Later on Dua slipped into a skimpy LBD while getting dressed for the evening

Glowing: the superstar singer showed off her bronzed tan

Hilarious: It comes after she received a marriage proposal from a devoted superfan while performing on her Future Nostalgia world tour

And it was a busy time for Dua, who visited Kosovo last weekend after being named an honorary ambassador in a ceremony held at the president’s office in Pristina.

Dua moved to Pristina with her family after Kosovo declared independence in 2008, but returned to London at the age of 15 to pursue a career in music.

The award-winning pop star said it was an “honor and privilege” to represent her home country and pledged to use her platform to “make a difference” to the independent nation.

She took to social media to share photos of the ceremony as she received the honor from President Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu in front of her proud parents Anesa and Dukagjin.