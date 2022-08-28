Dua Lipa shows off her taut abs in a sexy green bikini in sizzling poolside snaps

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Dua Lipa showed off her toned abs in a green bikini as she shared more snaps from her extended European vacation.

The 27-year-old One Kiss singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo gallery of two-tone swimsuits, a day after attending a friend’s wedding in Charleval.

Dua shared the photos as she dropped a host of vacation photos among her 86 million followers.

Quiet in the green! Dua Lipa, 27, showed off her toned abs in a green bikini as she shared more snaps from her extended European vacation

In addition to the bikini photos, Dua also shared snaps of her jovially enjoying a night at the beach with friends.

In such a photo, she cheekily winked at the camera, dressed in an elegant black dress and decorated with gold earrings.

During her trip, she was seen in the sea in a beautiful European bay.

Sex bomb: The One Kiss singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share a gallery of photos dressed in two-tone swimwear, a day after attending a friend’s wedding in Charleval

Show off! The snaps aren’t the first time Dua Lipa has been showing off her toned physique in recent days

The snaps aren’t the first time Dua Lipa has been showing off her toned physique in recent days.

The Albanian-born hitmaker showed off her washboard abs in a sheer white dress as she attended the French wedding of Simon Porte Jacquemus and Marco Maestri yesterday.

She wore the floral-decorated ensemble to the wedding of the French-born designer and his now husband in Charleval on Saturday.

Cheeky! Dua winked at the camera in such a photo, dressed in an elegant black dress and decorated with gold earrings

Day and night: in addition to the bikini photos, she also shared snaps of her jovial enjoying a night at the beach with friends

Deep in thought, she could be seen in the sea during her voyage in a beautiful European bay

The wedding comes more than a year after the couple officially married in June 2021 – but they finally celebrated their union surrounded by their loved ones.

Dua looked sensational in her sheer dress, which had a daring side split, as she walked the French streets.

The Albanian-born singer paired the outfit with large white floral earrings, which complemented her look.

Time off: Dua is currently enjoying an extended getaway after celebrating her 27th birthday in Ibiza earlier this week

Dua showed off her natural good looks with a hint of bronzer and a hint of rouge lipstick, while keeping her essentials in a black handbag.

Simon founded Paris-based fashion brand Jacquemus and dated his digital agent husband Marco for four years before they tied the knot amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

They celebrated a grand wedding on Saturday, joined by their friends and loved ones.

The Jacquemus brand has a large following of celebrities including Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner who model for them.

Dua is currently enjoying an extended getaway after celebrating her 27th birthday in Ibiza earlier this week.

Dua caused a storm in the sassy black ensemble that showed off her newly sun-kissed skin and clung to every inch of her incredible figure.

She opted for a glamorous makeup palette for the evening, while wearing her raven locks back in a long braid.