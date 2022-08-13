Dua Lipa shows off her sensational figure and toned abs in a range of bikinis while basking in the sun

She’s taking a little break from her Future Nostalgia tour before heading to South America in September.

And Dua Lipa looked like she was enjoying every second of her free time as she sat on holiday in the sun on Saturday with a slew of Instagram snaps.

The singer, 26, looked stunning as she showed off her incredible figure in some skimpy bikinis.

She slipped into a bright orange two-piece in one go that showed off her roomy cleavage.

The chart-topper styled it with a cropped denim skirt and matching backwards baseball cap.

She shielded her eyes from the sun’s glare behind striking pink sunglasses.

Dua donned a blue shirt and posed in a mirror to snap a selfie, pulling down her skirt to show off her tight abs.

She also donned a blue-orange polka-dot bikini while lazing in the sun by the sea, hiding her face behind her hand.

The hitmaker also wore a black and white plaid combo, consisting of a crop top and skirt that emphasized her long legs.

She added a pair of black slippers and a gold handbag to complete the outfit, letting her raven locks fall down her back.

With the beautiful and relaxed photos she simply wrote: ‘caaaaaaalm’.

The photos come after Dua visited Kosovo last weekend, after he was named an honorary ambassador in a ceremony at the president’s office in Pristina.

Dua moved to Pristina with her family after Kosovo declared independence in 2008, but returned to London at the age of 15 to pursue a career in music.

The award-winning pop star said it was an “honor and privilege” to represent her home country and pledged to use her platform to “make a difference” to the independent nation.

She took to social media on Sunday to share photos of the ceremony as she was honored by President Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu in front of her proud parents Anesa and Dukagjin.

The president also shared a sweet photo of her twin daughters, Dua and Anda, who met the singer, praising her for being “an inspiration and model to girls around the world.”

Dua wrote next to the gallery: ‘Yesterday afternoon our Madam President gave me the title of Honorary Ambassador of Kosovo.

“It is an honor and a privilege to represent my country around the world and to continue my work and efforts worldwide to see that we are making a difference and making a difference.

“Kosovo youth deserve the right to visa liberalisation, freedom to travel and dream big. Thank you.’

Dua also shared an image of a letter she received from the president, describing her as a “once-in-a-lifetime musician” who had continued to make the country “proud” as she travels the world with her Future Nostalgia tour.

Dua looked smart for the ceremony in a black floor-length dress and an oversized khaki blazer.

The floating hitmaker was thanked by the president for “continuing to honor” the country every time she appears in public.

In her own Instagram post, President Osmani-Sadriu wrote: “Today I awarded Dua Lipa the title of Honorary Ambassador of the Republic of Kosovo as she continues to honor our country at every step and in every appearance.

“I thanked her on behalf of all citizens of the Republic of Kosovo for all she has done and for making our voices heard all over the world.”

Alongside an image of Dua embracing her twin daughters, she added: “Dua and Anda had the special pleasure of meeting our superstar, the icon of pop music, who has become an inspiration and model for girls around the world.

“She uses her incredible voice and talent not only to offer the world songs that make their mark, but also to present the best image of Kosovo around the world.

Today, thanks to Dua, there is no one who does not know Kosovo, who has once again made it the center of world culture through the Sunny Hill festival.

That is why today during the presidency we had the pleasure of welcoming Dua along with her parents, Dukagjin and Anesa, to thank them for this great contribution to the image of Kosovo in the world.

“We reiterate our common message for visa liberalization for the citizens of Kosovo, which is also the motto of this year’s edition of the Sunny Hill festival. Thank you, Dua, and welcome home!’

