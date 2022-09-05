Dua Lipa shows off her incredibly toned figure in a tiny metallic bralette and miniskirt in Ibiza

<!–

Dua Lipa looked nothing short of sensational as she posed for some sassy shots on Sunday in a metallic crop top and mini skirt.

The singer, 27, showed off her incredibly toned figure in her skimpy outfit, which was pastel green in color.

Dua, who is enjoying a holiday in Ibiza, simply wrote her post: ‘September’.

sizzling! Dua Lipa showed off her incredibly toned figure in a tiny metallic bralette and miniskirt on Sunday, while on holiday in Ibiza

The hitmaker shared some sizzling images with her more than 86 million followers on Instagram.

Dua paired her petite outfit with a stylish pair of green pointed heels and a matching sparkly choker.

Showing off a deep tan in the photos, she wore her long locks out and over her shoulders in tousled curls.

Green dream: The singer, 27, paired her petite outfit with a stylish pair of green pointed heels and a matching sparkly choker

She’s a beauty: Dua showed a deep tan in the photos and had her long locks out and over her shoulders, in loose, tousled curls

Dua, known for hits like Levitating and one kiss, appeared makeup-free in the snaps.

Dua is believed to be in Ibiza, after celebrating the wedding of designer Simon Porte Jacquemus and Marco Maestri in France late last month.

The singer looked ethereal in a sheer white form-fitting dress, fully showing off her slender figure.

Simon + Marco. SUMMER OF LOVE,” was the caption of Dua’s Instagram post.

Stunning: It comes after Dua stunned in a sheer white form-fitting dress at Simon Porte Jacquemus’ lavish French wedding last month, sharing photos of the occasion

“Celebrating the love of these two special people in my life. The most beautiful day, ceremony and of course the best party (they just know how to do it).’

She added: ‘Grateful to experience these moments of pure happiness with youuuu – je t’aime [I love you].’

On Thursday, she stripped down in a sequined bathing suit for a series of sultry social media snaps.

The beauty showed off her sensational figure in her costume – featuring a striking flame design – as she bathed by the pool.

Dua shared the sizzling images with her more than 86.1 million Instagram followers and captioned her post: “Never leave la isla bonita.”