Dua Lipa shows off her incredible figure in a hot pink bikini in sizzling snaps

She is known for causing a storm in show-stopping ensembles on social media.

And Dua Lipa put on another sizzling display when she struck a series of sassy poses in bikini photos shared on Instagram on Monday.

The singer, 27, showed off her enviable figure in a skimpy pink two-piece, featuring a rushed bralet with a series of straps that fastened to a choker necklace and bikini bottoms.

She accessorized her striking ensemble with a pink bracelet and protected her eyes with oval, bright pink sunglasses.

Dua showed off her array of arm tattoos, including a barbed wire heart and a unique rose, as she struck a sizzling pose as she lay on the grass.

The floating hitmaker styled her dark locks loosely in a straight fashion and showed off her fresh face.

The string of bikini snaps came as she promoted her collaboration with Evian water, holding a plastic bottle with Dua scribbled on it.

In a caption, she wrote, “hydration is key @evianwater.”

Her latest photos come after she documented her sun-filled getaway to Ibiza.

Dua looked nothing short of sensational as she posed for some sassy shots on Sunday in a metallic crop top and mini skirt.

The star showed off her incredibly toned figure in her skimpy outfit, which was pastel green in color.

Dua simply wrote her message: “September.”

The hitmaker shared some sizzling images with her more than 86 million followers on Instagram.

Dua paired her petite outfit with a stylish pair of green pointed heels and a matching sparkly choker.

Showing off a deep tan in the photos, she wore her long locks out and over her shoulders in tousled curls.

Dua, known for hits such as One Kiss and Cold Heart, appeared to be makeup-free in the snaps.

Dua is believed to be in Ibiza, after celebrating the wedding of designer Simon Porte Jacquemus and Marco Maestri in France late last month.

The singer looked ethereal in a sheer white form-fitting dress, fully showing off her slender figure.

Simon + Marco. SUMMER OF LOVE,” was the caption of Dua’s Instagram post.

“Celebrating the love of these two special people in my life. The most beautiful day, ceremony and of course the best party (they just know how to do it).’

She added: ‘Grateful to experience these moments of pure happiness with youuuu – je t’aime [I love you].’

On Thursday, she stripped down in a sequined bathing suit for a series of sultry social media snaps.

The beauty showed off her sensational figure in her costume – featuring a striking flame design – as she bathed by the pool.

Dua shared the sizzling images with her more than 86.1 million Instagram followers and captioned her post: “Never leave la isla bonita.”